Fujifilm launches X-T5 mirrorless digital camera

Another Fujifilm X Summit took place live today from Tokyo, Japan. It was the third X Summit event in 2022, following the X-H2S launch in Omiya in May and then the X-H2 launch in New York in September.

At the summit, we saw Fujifilm launch the Fujifilm X-T5 along with the XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro lens. The X-T5 looks likely to become one of Fujifilm’s best cameras featuring new fifth-generation devices, including the back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 5, in a compact body which is both smaller and lighter than the previous model.

Performance enhancements achieved in the X-T5 include improved image quality, ISO125 as a standard sensitivity, the fastest shutter speed of 1/180000 sec, and the use of Pixel Shift Multi-Shot to expand photographic variations. Other features include the Smooth Skin Effect, Subject Detection AF capable of detecting animals and birds, and AI-based high-precision auto white balance, assisting users in producing high-quality photographic images.

The X-T5 comes with 19 Film Simulation modes, including “Nostalgic Neg.,” characterized by high saturation and soft tonality. Users can use Film Simulation presets, designed for various subject types and scenes, as if they are choosing photographic film.

The X-T5 supports the HEIF image format, which delivers 10-bit image quality in files up to 30% smaller than standard JPEGs.

6.2K movies can be recorded internally at 30P in 4:2:2 10-bit colour while the X-T5 features the 4K HQ mode, which uses 6.2K over-sampling to produce high-quality video. The X-T5 supports F-Log2, which records an expanded dynamic range of 13+ stops. This range is wider than current F-Log, broadening post-production potential.

When combined with an ATOMOS HDMI device, the RAW video output from the X-T5 can be recorded as 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at frame sizes up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps. And when combined with Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12Gs, the RAW video output from the camera can be recorded as Blackmagic RAW at frame sizes up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps.



Optional accessories

Hand grip MHG-XT5 (designed for the X-T5)

This grip substantially improves users’ ability to hand-hold the camera when a large-aperture lens is mounted. The hand grip does not have to be removed to change a battery or SD card. The base can be used as a plate compatible with the Arca-Swiss quick-release system.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:

The Fujifilm X-H2S will be released on 17th November 2022, priced as follows:

Fujifilm X-T5 Body Only – Black £1,699.00

Fujifilm X-T5 Body Only – Silver £1,699.00

Fujifilm X-T5 Kit with 18-55mm lens (Black) £2,049.00

Fujifilm X-T5 Kit with 18-55mm lens (Silver) £2,049.00

Fujifilm X-T5 Kit with XF 16-80mm lens (Black) £2,149.00

Fujifilm X-T5 Kit with XF 16-80mm lens (Silver) £2,149.00

Optional accessories:

X-T5 MHG-XT5 Metal Hand Grip £129.00

