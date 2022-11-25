Festive MINI is back again for Christmas

Share



The Festive MINI is back and brighter than ever before, this year wrapped in 3,000 smart LED lights by creator Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin and supported by MINI UK, to raise money for MS Trust and Duchenne UK.

First started over four years ago, the MINI Electric is wrapped in 3,000 app-controlled twinkly lights, capable of generating customisable animations including light patterns and messages, and rhythms synced to your favourite song.

This year each individual light is available to sponsor for just £2, and to spread festive cheer and big love even further, Nico will be visiting as many streets as possible in his hometown throughout the festive period. The official ‘switch on’ of the Festive MINI 2022 will take place at The Lexicon Bracknell today (25 November).

In December 2020, the illuminating car came to the rescue when Christmas switch-on displays were cancelled due to lockdown.

Ahead of this year’s fundraising period, Nico said, “I’m delighted to be bringing the Festive MINI back for 2022 to raise more money for charities that are really close to my heart. I love having the opportunity to cheer people up whilst raising funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK”.

“My mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago and the MS Trust were instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope.”

The Festive MINI is once again supported by MINI UK, helping Nico spread Big Love in his local area and beyond. Nico added: “The continued support from MINI is amazing and it’s brilliant to have the team involved again this year – while driving a MINI Electric helps to reduce my emissions whilst driving”.

Federico Izzo, Director, MINI UK said, “We’re very proud to support the Festive MINI Electric again this year, helping Nico’s incredible fundraising mission. It’s a fun and festive way to bring people together, spread big love and raise funds for some amazing charities.”

For more information on the Festive MINI tour and to keep updated on where it’s headed visit www.festivemini.com or follow his journey on @drivingwithnico.

If you’d like to make a donation or request the Festive MINI click here.

