Electrogenic extends EV conversion kits to Jaguar E-Type

British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its classic car EV conversions, has revealed details of its newly expanded range of ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, future-proofing the world’s most loved automotive icons.

The easy-to-install EV conversion technology kits for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and classic Porsche 911 will be offered by the Oxford, UK-based Electrogenic’s recently expanded ‘Powered by Electrogenic’ arm.

The drop-in kits, which have been developed and engineered in the UK, will be offered globally through an international network of exclusive installation partners – delivering sustainable, silent and reliable electric motoring to a wider audience than ever before.

The drop-in kits feature Electrogenic’s proprietary EV technology and will be offered alongside the company’s world-leading, bespoke EV conversions.

The expanded range of drop-in kits reflects Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology. The driver interface also gets attention, with sport, eco and traffic modes, as well as a regen-based hill-descent control function for the Defender.

The drop-in kits also use innovative mechanical componentry, including a system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK.

The cleverly packaged units ensure that for each ‘drop-in’ kit variant, the existing vehicles’ existing structure and architecture is preserved. This approach ensures that all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible.

Says Steve Drummond, co-founder and director, Electrogenic:

“We’re delighted to announce the expansion of our sector-leading ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, marking the next chapter in the development of our rapidly growing Powered by Electrogenic business.

“Powered by Electrogenic, the EV conversion kits, devised by our expert team in the UK, deliver our world-class EV conversion technology – defined by exhaustive development and real depth of engineering – all in an easy-to-install package.”

“Our range of drop-in kits will sympathetically inject these much-loved cars with cutting-edge EV drivetrain technology, delivering exceptional driveability, performance and efficiency – future-proofing these iconic machines and readying them for the fast-approaching age of sustainable, low-carbon motoring.”

