Electrogenic develops ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits for US market

British EV technology company, Electrogenic, renowned for its classic car EV conversions, has revealed global expansion plans by developing strategic partnerships to serve the rapidly expanding US market.

TATC and Xerbera are the first partners to join Electrogenic’s global installer network. These new relationships will allow Electrogenic’s UK-engineered conversion kits, featuring Electrogenic’s proprietary technology, to be offered to customers in the US for the first time – enabling American enthusiasts to convert automotive icons such as the Land Rover Defender and Jaguar E-Type to clean, sustainable electric power.

The new installer network will be able to fit Electrogenic’s range of ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, delivering proprietary ‘plug and play’ electric drivetrain technology which has underpinned Electrogenic’s sustained growth in recent years, to the rapidly growing international market.

Says Steve Drummond, co-founder, Electrogenic:

“We’re delighted to announce Xerbera and TATC as the first partners in our exclusive installer network, and Electrogenic’s initial entry into the US market.

“We’ve been inundated with enquiries from North America since we first revealed the kits, which convert automotive icons to sophisticated EV power, so we’re delighted to have such fantastic partners serving customers across the pond.

“In TATC and Xerbera we have two partners whose values are very much aligned with ours; they both place quality of workmanship and customer service front and centre in what they do. They also share our broader vision; they’re both driven to convert these wonderful, iconic vehicles to run on clean, sustainable electricity.”

All drop-in kits drive through single speed, fixed ratio transmissions, and are capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging, as well as rapid CCS charging, for total convenience. Full details on the kit ranges for Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and Porsche 911 can be found here.

