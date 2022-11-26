Consoles to Mobile – The Best Gaming Tech for 2022

Share

2022 has brought along with it some incredible advances in consumer gaming tech. Enhanced chip sets, turbo-boosted processors and the latest in high-definition graphics make gaming devices some of the most cutting-edge around. Plus, no matter what type of gamer you are or whatever budget you have, there’s a wealth of choices on offer.

With all the tech releases we’ve seen this year, knowing where to start can be a little overwhelming. So, if you’re shopping for a new gaming device and can’t decide between the latest gaming rig and a next-gen gaming phone, read on to discover all you need to know.

Choosing Between Devices

The technology powering the latest array of gaming devices is so powerful that it’s no longer a question of desktop PCs being the only option for players looking for immersive gaming experiences. While purists will still maintain that the PC is king, particularly when it comes to graphics quality, gaming phones and laptops have their inherent advantages, too, such as portability and affordability.

When deciding which device to buy, it’s important to think about your gaming habits and what will fit in with your lifestyle. Hardcore gamers who enjoy marathon gaming sessions in the latest MMORPG extravaganza will find that a PC offers a better all-around performance. Additionally, a desktop will provide a far richer experience when playing games like blackjack online. Powerful processors paired with high-resolution screens will ensure you won’t miss any detail in the new digital variants available at iGaming platforms like PokerStars Casino.

On the other hand, if you’re more of a casual gamer who enjoys lightweight games like hypercasual puzzles or slow burners like Animal Crossing, a gaming phone might be the best choice for you. Packed with functionality, gaming phones are also multi-purpose devices and are capable of playing even AAA titles.

Somewhere in the middle, there are gaming laptops. Designed specifically to meet the numerous needs of modern gamers, gaming laptops pack the power of a PC into the convenience of a portable device.

The budget that you have available should also be a determining factor in the type of device you’re going to purchase. It may seem that the newest models of gaming phones are just as expensive as PCs, but the difference in price can actually be quite vast. On a similar note, high-end gaming laptops can be found at prices comparable to medium-range gaming rigs.

Generally speaking, however, PCs come in as the most expensive devices, with gaming phones bringing up the rear. As with functionality, laptops typically range in the middle.

Top Picks for 2022

The Best Gaming PC – CLX Scarab

CPU: Intel Core i9-11900K/AMD Ryzen 5 36000

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3090 (24GB RAM)/NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super (6GB)

Storage: 512GB – 1 TB SSD

Easily one of the most versatile gaming PCs released this year, the CLX Scarab is highly customisable and delivers exceptional performance in all its iterations. Depending on your budget, you can choose the basic set-up or go the whole hog with a fully maxed-out gaming rig.

The Best Gaming Laptop – Razer Blade 15

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9 12900H

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

When it comes to gaming laptops, Razer is one of the most renowned manufacturers. Pairing incredible build quality with several different processor and graphics card options, the Blade 15 will suit a variety of gamers. Complete with a sleek and lightweight chassis, the Blade 15 packs a lot of power into such a portable machine.

The Best Gaming Phone – ASUS ROG Phone 6D

OS: Android 12

Resolution: 1080 x 2448

CPU: MediaTek Dimension 9000+

RAM: 16GB

The ASUS brand knows how to make a brilliant gaming phone, and its latest model, the ROG Phone 6D, pushes the envelope when it comes to functionality, design and performance. The new Density 9000 Plus chipset paired with the 6.78inch HD OLED display really packs a punch, while the 165Hz refresh rate copes surprisingly well with the busiest of mobile eSports games. While it won’t win any awards for camera quality, what it lacks in added extras it more than makes up for in gaming features, such as its superior cooling.

