Can I Still Play Destiny 2 in 2022?

Do science fiction and multi-player verse interest you? Are you a game lover looking for an adventurous game to play? If your answers are yes to these questions, then Destiny 2 is one of the best games that you will take delight in.



Destiny 2 sets up in a grand world where you pick up a class like a hunter, warlock and Titan. This intriguing game transforms you into the world’s saviour and humanity. The super-powered guardian roles excite you immensely. In this blog, we have curated 5 reasons why Destiny 2 is worth playing in 2022.

5 Reasons: Why Destiny 2 is Worth the Hype?

1. History of Destiny 2 is Dense

Destiny 2 has a gripping long story under the role-playing genre that makes you travel through the storylines. When you start the game, you have to choose a class and customize the looks such as body, the head features, and mark.

All three characters you encounter in the game have unique abilities and special powers. The history of their race is extensive. Your role in this galaxy is a wizard who battles the threat of darkness. When you start playing the game, you experience a different world with breathtaking mechanics and superpowers.

2. Exciting Roles



Now, you are the guardian of the world and battling evil. The three characters are distinctive in their class and similar to the first game Destiny.

If you choose the role of a hunter, you defeat your enemies with discreet sidearms and knives. This role has subclasses such as Gunslinger, Bladedancer, Nightstalker, Arcstrider and Revenant. The Vermillion stripe on the head categorizes you as a hunter in the game.

The guardian class in Destiny 2 is the Warlock, this class’ abilities and superpowers increase when they cross each level. The fifth armour slot is a special accessory in their appearance. The subclasses of Warlock are Dawnblade, Stormcaller, Sunsinger, Voidwalker and Shade Binder.

On the other hand, the Titans have extreme physical strength with great sacrifice. This class does collateral damage to the world with their special abilities. The subclasses of Titan are Defender, Sentinel, Striker, Sunbreaker and Behemoth. As a player, you can create two more characters of the same class and customize them.

3. Exhilarating Weapons

Destiny 2 is an adventurous game with exciting weapons. You can shape your weapons by performing different activities in the Destiny 2 game.

You have to decipher the pattern to shape your weapon, when you cross every level of the game, you acquire different elements and materials to enhance your weapons. The weapon crafting style in the Destiny 2 game is peculiar and gives a ‘World Guardian’ feel to the players.

4. Profound Secrets in the Destiny 2 World



Destiny 2 is both mysterious and adventurous. Apart from the characterization, this game sweeps you off your feet with the locations, weapon crafting styles and intense lore. The raids in this game are full of profound secrets.

The universe of Destiny 2 is a blend of both science fiction and mythology. Darkness is menacing, players combat and save the world from the darkness. In this game, players have the liberty to customize their characters and change their appearances. The invigorating point in Destiny 2 is the personalization of characters and their world.

5. Interesting Game Play Mechanism

This action shooter game comes with RPG elements. You have different role plays, exploration, quests, and unbelievable abilities of every character. Destiny 2 enhances at every level with their characters’ abilities. You can navigate the mysteries and myths of the solar system in the universe of Destiny 2.

The challenging experiences of every character make you strive hard to gain more abilities and superpowers in the upcoming levels. Destiny 2 has its own history and electrifying classification in the race.

Not only that, but Destiny 2 carry services are also in trend. These services work as a boon for many gamers.

Summing Up

The game world in Destiny 2 is far more interesting with the narrative and the background music. The content of Destiny 2 never goes dry, you will catch up with the incredible amount of lore. As aforementioned, this game excites you if you are an adventure-loving gamer. Team up with your friends and explore this compelling galaxy!

By Arham Akhtar

