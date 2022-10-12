Zerova set to unveil ‘world’s fastest electric vehicle charger’

Share

The solution can provide 150km of range in less than five minutes, and can charge four vehicles at the same time

The charger can be used to charge both passenger and commercial vehicles

It will be officially unveiled at the eMove360° Europe 2022 conference in Berlin

Zerova is set to unveil what it claims is the world’s fastest electric vehicle charger, with an output of up to 480kw of power.

The new solution will be able to charge four cars at the same time and will be able to fully charge a vehicle in 10 minutes, and provide 150km of range in less than five minutes.

The 4th Generation Four Gun Charger can be used for both passenger and commercial vehicles, and supports the major charging standards: CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and GB. It comes with four five-metre-long cables to increase accessibility and could be used for commercial fleets or retail use. Its small footprint also means the solution can be installed in any location – from fleet charging stations to small urban spaces.

The charging point also includes an advertisement screen, enabling companies to benefit from user engagement and brand promotion. It comes in two options – the standard 360kW model and the expanded 480kW concept design.

Zerova, a leading power supply manufacturer, will demonstrate a prototype of the new charging solution at the eMove360° Europe conference between October 5-7 at Messe Berlin. The demonstration can be found at Hub 27, Booth 506.The 4th Generation Four Gun Charger product will officially be launched in Q4 2023.

All Zerova products come with full after sales service, including 24/7 support, repairs and upgrades and rigorous training. Zerova can also provide customers a comprehensive service, delivering everything from planning, design and production to construction and set up, including real time monitoring of chargers and payment infrastructure.

The creation of this charger is part of Zerova’s commitment to manufacture the best power and charging solutions.

