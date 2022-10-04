Xiaomi announces 12T Flagship Series from £499

Share

Xiaomi today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone range to international markets – the Xiaomi 12T Series – comprising Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T models.

Both Xiaomi 12T Series flagships boast pro-grade cameras, claims the manufacturer. Featuring a pro-grade 200MP imaging system and Xiaomi’s own advanced AI algorithms, the Xiaomi 12T Pro aims to provide high clarity, accurate night photography, and quick focusing.

The camera also boasts an in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilise the capabilities of the large 1/1.22″ sensor size, ideal for portrait shots. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you to intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, the Xiaomi 12T Pro also supports 8K video in full resolution.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T implements a triple camera array: a 108MP pro-grade primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the best Snapdragon processor with leading 4nm TSMC manufacturing process and reduced power consumption, claims the manufacturer, while the Xiaomi 12T is powered by MediaTek’s leading chipset — MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra.

Both phones have a large 5,000mAh battery and feature 120W HyperCharge. Both can be charged to 100% in as quickly as 19 minutes, and ready for up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time.

Xiaomi claims a mega viewing experience thanks to 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display complete with 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed.

Meanwhile, for all users who interact with their phones for pro-longed periods, Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.

The Xiaomi 12T Series flagships sport a curve frosted back to reduce fingerprints on the back panel, along with a compact in-hand feel. It comes in three colours: Black, Silver, and Blue.

The Xiaomi 12T is available in two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with an RRP of £499 and £549. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has an RRP of £699.

Xiaomi 12T Pro and 12T Quick Specs

Design · Dimensions: 163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm3 · Weight: 205g3 · Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 front · Anti-glare glass back · Colours: Black, Silver, Blue · Dimensions: 163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm3 · Weight: 202g3 · Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 front · Anti-glare glass back · Colours: Black, Silver, Blue Imaging System · 200MP wide angle camera – Samsung ISOCELL HP1 – 1/1.22″ sensor size – 0.64μm 1.28μm 4-in-1 pixel size, 2.56μm 16-in-1 super pixel size – f/1.69, 8P lens, 85° FOV – Supports OIS – 200MP Xiaomi ProCut – 2x in-sensor zoom – Night mode, Ultra Night Video – Xiaomi ProFocus: Motion tracking focus, Motion capture, Eye tracking focus – 8K video recording, HDR10+ Video · 8MP ultra-wide angle camera – 1/4″ sensor size, 1.12μm pixel size – f/2.2, 120° FOV · 2MP macro camera – 1/5″ sensor size, 1.75μm pixel size – f/2.4 · 20MP front camera – 1/3.47″ sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size – f/2.24, 78° FOV · 108MP wide angle camera – Samsung ISOCELL HM6 – 1/1.67″ sensor size, 1.92μm 9-in-1 pixel size – f/1.7, 83.6° FOV – Supports OIS – Ultra Night Video · 8MP ultra-wide angle camera – 1/4″ sensor size, 1.12μm pixel size – f/2.2, 120° FOV · 2MP macro camera – 1/5″ sensor size, 1.75μm pixel size – f/2.4 · 20MP selfie camera – 1/3.47″ sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size – f/2.24, 78° FOV Display · 120Hz 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED DotDisplay – 20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446 ppi – 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate – AdaptiveSync display: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz – Brightness: 500nits (typ), HBM 900nits – Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 – Over 68 billion colours – TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.28, Delta E≈0.38 · Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ · True Display · Adaptive HDR · Adaptive Reading mode · SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certification · In-screen fingerprint sensor · 120Hz 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED DotDisplay – 20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446 ppi – 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate – AdaptiveSync display: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120Hz – Brightness: 500nits (typ), HBM 900nits – Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 – Over 68 billion colours – TrueColor display · HDR10+ · True Display · In-screen fingerprint sensor Performance · Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1 – TSMC 4nm – Up to 3.2GHz, with Armv9 Cortex-X2 technology – Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU – Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System – 7th Gen Qualcomm® AI Engine · LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 storage – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB · MIUI 13 based on Android 12 · MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra – TSMC 5nm – 4x A78 2.85GHz – 4x A55 2.0GHz – GPU: Mali-G610 MC6 · LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 storage – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB · MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Battery and Charging · 5,000mAh battery (typ) · 120W HyperCharge · Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge · 120W in-box charge · 5,000mAh battery (typ) · 120W HyperCharge · Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge · 120W in-box charge Audio · Dual speakers · SOUND BY Harman Kardon · Dolby Atmos® · Dual speakers · Dolby Atmos® Connectivity · Dual SIM · Supports NFC4 · Bluetooth 5.2 · 5G: Supports NSA + SA · Bands: – 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n75/n78 – 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: B38/39/40/41/42/48 – 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz · Wi-Fi 6 · Dual SIM · Supports NFC4 · Bluetooth 5.3 · 5G: Supports NSA + SA · Bands: – 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78 – 4G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 – 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz · Wi-Fi 6

1 Data from Xiaomi Labs.

2 Data from Xiaomi Labs. Charging speed tested under boost mode. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

3 Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

4 NFC availability may vary between markets.

