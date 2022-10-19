Why Digital Transformation Starts with People?

Share

The digital revolution is causing businesses and organizations everywhere to rethink their process and change the ways in which they operate. Companies are investing largely in developing and implementing IT transformation strategies in partnership with consultancy firms such as 3DS.

While digitization is crucial in order to maintain competitiveness, many companies find that their IT transformation winds up not quite being as successful as they may have hoped. One of the main reasons: a failure to understand that although digital transformation is based on adopting new technology, it begins with people.

Identify Your Team’s Skills

Without the right team, any investment in technology is bound to fail. To implement a successful IT transformation strategy, business leaders need to also invest in their staff. A rigorous analysis of your teams’ strengths and weakness is needed to identify any gaps in skills or knowledge. Training should be provided to give staff the confidence they need in order to properly utilize new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Identify skill and knowledge gaps in your team

Provide relevant training and upskilling

Focus on Leadership

Strong, decisive, and innovative leadership is another major factor in driving digital transformation. Business leaders themselves must have a good understanding of the benefits and uses of new technologies. By developing these insights, management can make more informed decisions about where to direct key employees and what areas may benefit the most from enhanced automation.

Develop a vision for digitization

Efficiently implement new methods of operation

Analyze what areas are best served by digitization

Delegate key staff

Change Your Culture

Just as it is imperative that business leaders fully understand the benefits of digital transformation, it is also vital that they share their vision with employees. Clear channels of communication need to be developed to enable a culture shift away from old methods and towards a more digitized workplace. Staff should be aware of how the IT transformation of the workplace will be enacted and how it will create a more efficient, effective business model.

Clearly communicate your IT transformation ideas

Encourage a cultural shift towards digitization

Deliver Exceptional Service

Heightened customer expectations are a major driver of digital transformation. A successful IT transformation strategy will incorporate consumer needs and ensure that every step of the customer experience is exceptional. With the right IT transformation strategy, a business can develop better customer communications, build brand loyalty and recognition, and enhance customer engagement.

Focus on exceeding customer expectations

Deliver personalized customer experiences*

Utilize automation and AI tech to enhance the customer journey

Tech Won’t Replace Your Team

The focus of your IT transformation should be on implementing and encouraging cultural change in your organization. If the digital transformation process is solely about simply introducing new technologies without future-proofing staff, it is bound to fail.

Leaders must develop and share a clear vision of where the digital transformation process can take their enterprises. A cultural change across the entire organization is needed in order to ensure you are embracing digitization to its full potential.

Upskilling staff members and developing talent will allow your business to make the most of the opportunities that new technological advancements offer. Providing customers with a more customized, efficient experience will grow your brand and expand your market share.

In the final analysis, an IT transformation is not just about collecting data or creating new operational systems. Digital transformation is based on how leaders prepare their teams to make the transition from old ways of working into the future of business.

