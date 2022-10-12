Top tips for reducing EV charging bills

Share



Tusker, a leading provider of salary sacrifice car benefits schemes, with more than 20,000 green vehicles in its fleet, has produced some top tips to help EV drivers keep their monthly charging costs down…

Tusker has included advice on how to access free and reduced charging prices against a background of rising energy costs for drivers and employers.

The advice will be particularly useful for EV drivers who have just taken delivery of their very first zero-emissions car.

“We want to make all EV drivers aware of the different charging prices that are on offer at different locations and at different times of the day that will help them save money,” explains Paul Gilshan, Tusker’s CEO.

“Even with the increase in electricity prices, an EV will still enable drivers to save money compared to driving a petrol or diesel car,” he added.

15% of chargers are still free to use – Zap Map surveyed its charging network in June 2022 and found that 5,340 out of 35,000 of chargers were free to use of which 4,901 were either fast or rapid chargers. Scotland provided the highest percentage of free chargers followed by the southeast. Supermarkets were the best source of free charging locations followed by car parks. Go to https://www.zap-map.com/free-ev-charging-points-where-are-they/

Home charging day/night tariffs are available – many energy companies offer a day/night tariff at home which means drivers get access to cheaper charging between midnight and 7am. Drivers can set their car’s app to make sure they charge using cheaper electricity.

Use council chargers where you can – the network of council-funded chargers is beginning to increase with suppliers like Connected Kerb partnering with local authorities to increase their on-street charger network. In some cases, the energy is partly subsidised which provides for cheaper charging.

Make use of work chargers – with energy bills for UK businesses improving due to the new government support package it may be cheaper to charge an EV at work. Drivers should compare the charging rates before charging in the company car park.

Smart chargers reduce energy costs – from July 1, 2022, all home and workplace EV chargers should have smart charging capabilities in place to enable drivers to view their charging history. Many smart charge points come pre-configured to avoid charging between 8am and 11am and 4pm and 10pm on weekdays which are considered peak hours. It also helps the National Grid adapt to EV demands and encourages drivers to avoid peak hours charging. Drivers should make sure home and workplace chargers have this functionality in place.

Drivers pay more for fast charging – generally, the faster the charge the more expensive it is, so it’s worth checking the different charger rates whilst planning your journey and before using a charger.

Motorway chargers can be more pricey – be aware that drivers generally pay more for electricity at motorway charging just as ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) drivers pay more for petrol and diesel at motorway services.

