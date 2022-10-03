Tech Digest daily roundup: ‘Skinometer’ detects skin cancer invisible to human eye

Share



The world’s first scanner capable of detecting skin cancer invisible to the human eye has been invented to improve diagnosis and speed up surgery. The aim of the “Skinometer” – developed by scientists at Warwick University – is to detect how far the cancer has spread beneath the skin. Skin cancer patients being treated at University Hospital Coventry are now being encouraged to take part in testing of the technology. Sky News

An e-scooter rider caught by police on a motorway told officers he was following his sat nav. Surrey Police said the male gave the excuse after being spotted on the M23 in the early hours of Sunday. His e-scooter suffered a flat battery while he was in lane four – often referred to as the “fast lane”. Police seized the contraption and took the male off the motorway. The e-scooter is privately-owned, which means it was banned from UK roads. Yahoo!

Popular YouTuber Dream has for years been known to his fans only as a cartoon smiley face. The Minecraft gamer, with 30 million subscribers online, only ever uses his voice in streams – albeit occasionally appearing on camera wearing a mask. But all that looked set to change after his friends – and other YouTubers – posted videos apparently reacting to Dream without his mask. He then posted a video revealing his face for the first time. BBC

States have plans to ban gas-powered cars and the White House wants chargers along highways, but implementation is a challenge. Speaking in front of a line of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) at this month’s North American International Auto Show, President Joe Biden declared: “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified.” Most vehicles on the road are still gas guzzlers, but Washington is betting big on change, hoping that major federal investment will help reach a target set by the White House for 50% of new cars to be electric by 2030. But there are roadblocks – specifically when it comes to charging them all. The Guardian A new exhibition looking at the evolution of technology at the BBC has opened to mark the corporation’s 100th anniversary. “BBC through the decades” is at the National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park, near Milton Keynes. It showcases the analogue and digital technology used by the BBC since its inception and the innovations it contributed towards. Museum director Jacqui Garrad said it was an “epochal British institution”. BBC

