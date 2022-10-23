Tech Digest daily roundup: Alef claims Model A is ‘first true flying car’
At a launch event at Draper University in San Mateo, California, a start-up revealed how its flying car hopes to take off. Alef bills its still-in-development electric vehicle, the Model A, as the first true flying car – a vehicle that it hopes will look like a sleek electric car but be capable of vertical take-off, and able to fly for 110km (68 miles). The firm hopes to compete in a market occupied by well-advanced rivals, such as AirCar and the Pal-V gyrocopter that are already flying and driving. But Jim Dukhovny, Alef’s chief executive and co-founder, argues most existing vehicles are not strictly flying cars in his opinion. “A flying car has to be a car, which means it can drive on a regular street, park in a regular parking space. And it also should have vertical take-off,” he told the BBC. BBC
The public has been asked for its take on Microsoft’s record-breaking proposed takeover of the gaming giant Activision Blizzard. The $69bn (£61.8bn) deal was announced back in January, but has come under scrutiny around the world over concerns it would give the Xbox maker an unfair advantage over rivals such as Sony, which makes the PlayStation. An investigation by the UK’s Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) was announced in July, and last month the watchdog decided there were enough issues to move the inquiry into a second phase. Sky News
The rich and famous insist that private jets, which can emit up to two tonnes of CO2 every hour, are a necessary “work tool”. But that didn’t stop Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest man, from being forced to give up using his thanks to an army of flight tracking enthusiasts. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes,” the Louis Vuitton boss, who is worth more than $150 billion (£135bn), told a company podcast. While Arnault’s decision to abandon his aircraft may have upset plane tracking enthusiasts, it shows how technology has made it trivially easy to track almost anyone. Telegraph
We are days away from iPadOS 16.1 debuting for iPads, alongside new iPads having been announced, but it still seems as though the whole product line is in a tailspin….I’ve already explained how Stage Manager should be delayed until iPadOS 17 at the least, and that hasn’t changed. But with the introduction of a redesigned entry-level iPad, an even-more powerful M2 iPad Pro, and new but confusing accessories and adapters for certain iPads, I’m now wondering – what’s the point of the product line, and who is it really for in 2022? Tech Radar
However much enjoyment you might get out of it, there’s no denying that up to now getting Sky has been a pain. You’ve either had to book an engineer to come around to stick a satellite dish and associated cabling on your house – assuming you’re even allowed to do that to your building – and set your satellite receiver up. Or you’ve had to buy a big Sky Glass TV (again requiring a visit by a Sky installation team) that you might not really have wanted just to get a streamed rather than a broadcast version of the Sky platform. That’s all changed, finally, with the launch of Sky Stream. What HiFi