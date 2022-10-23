Tech Digest daily roundup: Alef claims Model A is ‘first true flying car’

Share

We are days away from iPadOS 16.1 debuting for iPads, alongside new iPads having been announced, but it still seems as though the whole product line is in a tailspin….I’ve already explained how Stage Manager should be delayed until iPadOS 17 at the least, and that hasn’t changed. But with the introduction of a redesigned entry-level iPad, an even-more powerful M2 iPad Pro, and new but confusing accessories and adapters for certain iPads, I’m now wondering – what’s the point of the product line, and who is it really for in 2022? Tech Radar

However much enjoyment you might get out of it, there’s no denying that up to now getting Sky has been a pain. You’ve either had to book an engineer to come around to stick a satellite dish and associated cabling on your house – assuming you’re even allowed to do that to your building – and set your satellite receiver up. Or you’ve had to buy a big Sky Glass TV (again requiring a visit by a Sky installation team) that you might not really have wanted just to get a streamed rather than a broadcast version of the Sky platform. That’s all changed, finally, with the launch of Sky Stream. What HiFi