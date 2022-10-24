Select Car Leasing joins forces with EV charge point mapping service, Zap-Map

Share



Select Car Leasing has joined forces with Zap-Map, the UK’s leading charge point mapping service, to help reduce range anxiety when driving an electric vehicle (EV).

The popular Zap-Map app lets users search for available EV charge points while viewing live availability information. It also helps to plan journeys, pay for charging, and share updates with other EV drivers.

Now every customer that leases an electric vehicle with Select Car Leasing will automatically be handed three months free access to Zap-Map’s ‘Premium’ service. Zap-Map’s Premium package boasts a number of enhanced features that users cannot access with the no-cost version of Zap-Map.

They include the ability to home-in on charge points using a variety of enhanced filters, such as ‘user rating’ and ‘multiple charger locations’, as well as adding unlimited vehicles to the app and saving unlimited route plans.

Even better, Zap-Map Premium users also enjoy in-car support, harnessed via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means EV drivers can locate suitable charge points, view live charge point status, access route plans, and link to navigation apps for turn-by-turn directions – all whilst on the move.

Says David Lewis, Head of Electric Vehicles & Energy at Select:

“Select Car Leasing is fully behind the electric revolution, as we help customers transition from traditionally-fuelled cars and vans to electrified models, so we’re pleased to partner with a platform that really shares our ambitions.

“We want to make driving an EV not just accessible and attainable, but also enjoyable and hassle-free.

“And with Zap-Map, the stress of locating and paying for EV charging is completely erased.

“Zap-Map also has excellent green credentials, being backed by the Good Energy Group PLC, a 100% renewable electricity supplier and energy services provider.

Adds Melanie Shufflebotham, Co-founder & COO at Zap-Map:

“I’m delighted to announce Zap-Map’s partnership with Select Car Leasing today. Leasing is a fantastic way to access an EV, so it’s great to see Select expanding its electric vehicle division.

“EVs are really moving into the mass market now. With more and more drivers switching to an electric vehicle every month, all these new drivers will be looking for somewhere to charge, which is where Zap-Map comes in handy. Our focus is on making charging simple, and that’s exactly what this partnership between Select Car Leasing and Zap-Map helps to achieve.”

The Select Electric division has also launched an innovative online fuel calculator, which compares the yearly cost of filling-up a petrol or diesel car with charging an EV.

The tool works out an instant price comparison depending on the user’s mileage. If you cover around 10,000 miles in a year, the tool suggests you could save in excess of £1,000 per year – based on charging your electric vehicle, at home, at the new 34p Energy Price Guarantee rate, compared with a typical petrol or diesel car with a fuel efficiency of around 40 mpg.

