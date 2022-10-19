Rural Northumberland to get ‘Gigabit Broadband’

Share

UK Government awards £7.3 million contract to upgrade broadband for more than 3,750 hard-to-reach North Northumberland premises

GoFibre to build gigabit-capable connections more than twenty times faster than ‘superfast’

Made possible via Project Gigabit, the government’s £5 billion plan to boost broadband across the UK

More than 3,750 rural premises in North Northumberland will gain access to faster and more reliable broadband after a multi-million pound contract was awarded under the government’s Project Gigabit scheme.

Borderlink Broadband, trading as GoFibre, will work with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and Northumberland County Council to enable thousands of hard-to-reach homes and businesses to access gigabit-capable broadband, made possible by £7.3 million of DCMS investment.

The project will cover towns, villages and hamlets across the area including premises near to Berwick-upon-Tweed and Wooler, subject to further survey completion. The contract has been signed and planning is now underway, with construction due to begin in Spring 2023.

The multi-million-pound contract is the second GoFibre will deliver in the North of England under Project Gigabit, following the recent announcement that the Scottish independent broadband provider will provide gigabit-capable connection to more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Teesdale under a £6.6 million contract.

More than 70 per cent of the UK can now access gigabit connections – such as full fibre – but these are mostly in urban areas which is why the government is investing £5 billion to connect hard-to-reach areas that might otherwise miss out.

Says Sam Calvert, Chief Revenue Officer at GoFibre:

“At GoFibre, everything we do is guided by our mission to support the development and prosperity of local communities across Northern England and Scotland with high-quality broadband services. We’re delighted to have been awarded our second contract as a trusted partner under the government’s Project Gigabit scheme with today’s announcement providing an exciting opportunity for us to extend our services to the people of North Northumberland.

Adds Digital Infrastructure Minister, Julia Lopez:

“North Northumberland will be one of the first places to benefit from this government’s multi-million pound investments to bring people in hard-to-reach areas the broadband speeds they deserve.

“Faster gigabit broadband will mean families no longer have to battle over bandwidth and people in rural areas will get the speed, reliability and freedom to live and work flexibly.”

Households and businesses can register their interest in GoFibre’s full fibre broadband services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/register

