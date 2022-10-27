Lotus announces pricing and spec for Eletre Hyper-SUV
Lotus has unveiled the prices and specifications for one of its most eagerly anticipated models ever – the award-winning Eletre Hyper-SUV.
The news was delivered during Lotus Eletre: Unleash the Future. The Eletre is the all-new and all-electric lifestyle model from Lotus, as it continues its transformation from a UK sports car company to a global performance car business and brand.
Already thousands of customers around the world have placed deposits to secure their Eletre, claims the company. Three different versions of the car are available – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains.
Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.
A next-generation Digital Head Unit from global mobility tech company ECARX will debut on the Eletre. It reconfigures the user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen.
Lotus has revealed it is partnering with HERE Technologies to deliver integrated navigation services for the Eletre. The service includes EV Routing, EV Range Assistant and Predictive Routing, and can be updated via OTA (Over the Air) updates.
Lotus also announced a new collaboration with Dolby, creator of the immersive audio experience Dolby Atmos. Together, Dolby Atmos and the Eletre’s KEF speaker system combine to elevate music listening to new levels, claims Lotus.
In the UK the Eletre is priced from £89,500 (from €95,990 in Europe). The standard spec includes five drive modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels.
Lotus Eletre: UK and European Pricing
|Market
|Currency
|Eletre
|Eletre S
|Eletre R
|UK
|GBP
|89,500
|104,500
|120,000
|Germany
|EUR
|95,990
|120,990
|150,990
|Netherlands
|EUR
|97,690
|123,090
|153,090
|Belgium
|EUR
|97,690
|123,090
|153,090
|France
|EUR
|96,890
|122,090
|152,090
|Italy
|EUR
|98,490
|124,090
|154,890
|Norway
|NOK
|887,990
|1,114,990
|1,390,990
|Sweden
|SEK
|1,119,990
|1,409,990
|1,739,990
|Switzerland
|CHF
|115,090
|143,890
|179,890
Lotus Eletre: Technical Specification
Power and performance:
|Eletre
|Eletre S
|Eletre R
|Max power (kW / hp)
|450 / 603
|450 / 603
|675 / 905
|Max torque (Nm)
|710
|710
|985
|Top speed (mph / km/h)
|160 / 258
|160 / 258
|165 / 265
|0-62 mph / 0-100 km/h (secs)
|4.5
|4.5
|2.95
|80-120 km/h (secs)
|< 2.2
|< 2.2
|< 1.9
|Battery capacity (kWh)
|112
|112
|112
|Charging time 10%-80% (mins) via rapid charger
|20
|20
|20
|WLTP maximum range (km / miles)
|600 / 373 *
|600 / 373 *
|490 / 304
- Using 20-inch wheel, available as a no-cost option in the UK
Dimensions (mm):
|Length
|5,103
|Width with Electric Reverse Mirror Displays
|2,135
|Width with door mirrors
|2,231
|Height
|1,630 (20-inch wheel)
1,636 (22/23-inch wheel)
|Wheelbase
|3,019
|Ground clearance
|187 (20-inch wheel)
194 (22/23-inch wheel)
|Rear boot capacity
|611 litres (four seats)
688 litres (five seats)
|Rear boot capacity (five-seater, rear seats folded)
|1,532 litres