Lotus announces pricing and spec for Eletre Hyper-SUV

Lotus has unveiled the prices and specifications for one of its most eagerly anticipated models ever – the award-winning Eletre Hyper-SUV.

The news was delivered during Lotus Eletre: Unleash the Future. The Eletre is the all-new and all-electric lifestyle model from Lotus, as it continues its transformation from a UK sports car company to a global performance car business and brand.

Already thousands of customers around the world have placed deposits to secure their Eletre, claims the company. Three different versions of the car are available – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains.

Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

A next-generation Digital Head Unit from global mobility tech company ECARX will debut on the Eletre. It reconfigures the user’s in-car experience by providing fully customisable displays, hosted on an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM), and ultra-slim floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen.

Lotus has revealed it is partnering with HERE Technologies to deliver integrated navigation services for the Eletre. The service includes EV Routing, EV Range Assistant and Predictive Routing, and can be updated via OTA (Over the Air) updates.



Lotus also announced a new collaboration with Dolby, creator of the immersive audio experience Dolby Atmos. Together, Dolby Atmos and the Eletre’s KEF speaker system combine to elevate music listening to new levels, claims Lotus.

In the UK the Eletre is priced from £89,500 (from €95,990 in Europe). The standard spec includes five drive modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels.

Lotus Eletre: UK and European Pricing

Market Currency Eletre Eletre S Eletre R UK GBP 89,500 104,500 120,000 Germany EUR 95,990 120,990 150,990 Netherlands EUR 97,690 123,090 153,090 Belgium EUR 97,690 123,090 153,090 France EUR 96,890 122,090 152,090 Italy EUR 98,490 124,090 154,890 Norway NOK 887,990 1,114,990 1,390,990 Sweden SEK 1,119,990 1,409,990 1,739,990 Switzerland CHF 115,090 143,890 179,890

Lotus Eletre: Technical Specification

Power and performance:

Eletre Eletre S Eletre R Max power (kW / hp) 450 / 603 450 / 603 675 / 905 Max torque (Nm) 710 710 985 Top speed (mph / km/h) 160 / 258 160 / 258 165 / 265 0-62 mph / 0-100 km/h (secs) 4.5 4.5 2.95 80-120 km/h (secs) < 2.2 < 2.2 < 1.9 Battery capacity (kWh) 112 112 112 Charging time 10%-80% (mins) via rapid charger 20 20 20 WLTP maximum range (km / miles) 600 / 373 * 600 / 373 * 490 / 304

Using 20-inch wheel, available as a no-cost option in the UK

Dimensions (mm):

Length 5,103 Width with Electric Reverse Mirror Displays 2,135 Width with door mirrors 2,231 Height 1,630 (20-inch wheel)

1,636 (22/23-inch wheel) Wheelbase 3,019 Ground clearance 187 (20-inch wheel)

194 (22/23-inch wheel) Rear boot capacity 611 litres (four seats)

688 litres (five seats) Rear boot capacity (five-seater, rear seats folded) 1,532 litres

