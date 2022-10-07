Hyundai launches ‘car-powered’ pop-up hotel

Share



Hyundai has announced the first pop-up, car-powered hotel alongside broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, after the company’s research found over half (55%) of people said the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink future holiday plans.

Nearly half (44%) would like to go on more staycations in 2023 compared to 2022. Furthermore, nearly a third (31 per cent) said staycations are better for shorter breaks away, with three in 10 (30%) enjoying all the UK countryside has to offer.

Three reasons that Brits enjoy staycations included sustainability (25%), supporting local businesses (27%) and a stress-free travelling experience (27%). Hotel Hyundai has everything you’d expect from a high-end countryside break, claims the car manufacturer, but with one twist – that it’s all powered by electric vehicles for a truly unique off grid experience.

Situated in Essex, just an hour from central London, guests can indulge in a local menu using sustainable ingredients sourced within the county, as well as enjoying immersive elements that make the concept truly memorable. Centred around a luxury cabin, the hotel is set across three key areas:

The guest suite:

A high-end luxury cabin by Colemans Farm, the room offers everything guests can expect from a luxury boutique hotel. From the lights and charging points to the kettle and shower, everything is powered by IONIQ 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

Bar & restaurant:

No hotel is complete without a bar and restaurant and Hotel Hyundai is no different. The menu and mixology have been curated by Grace Dent, providing a food and beverage offering as innovative and sustainable as the cars powering it, with ingredients sourced locally within Essex. As well as indoor-outdoor dining and cooking over fire, the bar and restaurant area will have an IONIQ 5 coffee lounge, with expertly prepared espresso powered by the car.

Cinema:

To finish off the evening, guests are invited to enjoy a film from a car-powered projector and speakers, with a V2L powered popcorn machine for the true cinema experience.

Says Grace Dent, curator of Hotel Hyundai:

“We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next?

Adds Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK:

“Our award winning IONIQ 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off-grid.”

The IONIQ 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

Members of the public will be able to win a stay at the unique hotel and enjoy the full experience on offer with welcome cocktails, a three-course meal, evening film and breakfast hamper all included.

Hotel Hyundai is open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November. To be in with a chance to win a stay, visit: www.kiphideaways.com/hideaways/hotel-hyundai.

