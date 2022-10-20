Half of IT professionals think AI ‘threat to humanity’

Share



According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, 49% of IT professionals believe innovation in AI presents an ‘existential threat to humanity’.

Despite that, many other experts see AI as a companion which helps with various tasks rather than a future enemy.

Nearly three out of four (74%) IT professionals think AI will automate tasks and enable more time to focus on strategic initiatives. About two-thirds (67%) of IT professionals believe that AI will be a mission-critical element of their business strategy in the years to come.

In addition, three out of five (62%) experts expect to work alongside intelligent robots or machines in the next 5 years. On the other hand, some professionals think that AI can also cause harm, as 55% feel that AI will create major data privacy issues.

About half of IT experts believe that AI will put IT jobs at risk and that innovation in AI presents an existential threat to humanity.

Says cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN Vilius Kardelis:

“The AI we have today can benefit businesses by making various tasks easier. However, that does not guarantee it is always positive. AI is a tool with potentially harmful consequences if used in the wrong hands. Despite this, it appears unlikely that it will pose an existential threat to humanity in the near future.”

Use cases for AI

Many businesses already utilize AI for many different tasks.

In the next 2 years, 45% of IT professionals plan to use AI for data analytics. Furthermore, AI will also be used to detect and deter security intrusions and fraud in 40% of surveyed specialists companies in the upcoming years.

One out of three (34%) IT experts plan to use AI for machine learning. Another third (31%) of professionals believe their company will use AI for transferring and cross-referencing data. In addition, 29% of experts see AI helping with web and social media analytics and natural language processing in the next 2 years.

