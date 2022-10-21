Broadband speeds increase 20% as nine in 10 homes take superfast packages

Also, 91% of homes from our study now take a superfast package (advertised download speed of at least 30 Mbit/s), up from 85% 12 months before.

Previous Ofcom research has shown that over 7 million broadband households are out of contract and paying more than they need to. Prices tend to go up if customers do nothing when their initial contract period ends. But there are lots of heavily discounted deals on offer when signing up to a new contract.

That means some people could save money and upgrade to a faster package at the same time.

For those on the lowest incomes, special discounted packages known as ‘social tariffs’ are available for around £10-20. These also offer superfast connections, meaning eligible households don’t need to compromise on speeds while making savings of £150 a year.