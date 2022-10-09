9 in 10 employees re-use passwords in workplace, survey shows

According to the survey, roughly half of respondents deploy or have plans to deploy passwordless technology. Of that percentage, 66% have 1-2 user groups or multiple teams using passwordless technology and 13% have deployed to their entire organization.

Desire Remains for C-Suite-Driven Security Protocols

Businesses are confronting numerous post-pandemic security challenges: increased employee turnover, a hybrid workforce relying on multiple devices in many different locations, and a seemingly unending threat from cyber-criminals. In light of these challenges, over three-quarters (79%) of IT decision-makers want employees to use the same enterprise-wide password manager.

60% cite security as the most important attribute of a good password manager, followed by the integration of 2FA (56%) and ease-of-use (40%). With hybrid and remote work here to stay for many employees, the lines between security habits at work and at home have blurred. The majority (71%) of employees are ‘very likely’ to use a password manager with a complementary family account to give their family added security at home, if this was offered by their company.

Security Concerns Influencing Business Decisions

Sixty-percent of respondents also report their organization has experienced a cyberattack, up from 54% last year. In response, a large majority (80%) now have a ransomware mitigation strategy in place, an increase from 75% last year.

Cyber insurance is also becoming commonplace, with three-quarters (75%) of the companies surveyed having insurance. Of the percentage that do have it, 65% were required to show they offer cyber awareness training for employees, 64% that they deploy MFA, and 61% that they offer a company-wide password manager.

Bad habits coexist alongside best practices

Almost all respondents (92%) use 2FA (two-factor authentication) in the workplace, up from 88% last year. However, nearly that same percentage also reuse passwords (90%).

While most (84%) use password managers, they also manage passwords with documents on their computer (54%) or with their memory (45%). Respondents also continue to rely on insecure methods to share passwords, such as shared online documents (38%) and email (41%).

Further insights about passwordless technology

When asked why their organization has not made the transition to passwordless technology, 39% of respondents claim end users are reluctant to make the switch and 49% say the applications they’re using are not designed to go passwordless. Of those that have made the switch, 51% are or would consider implementing ‘something you are’ (facial, fingerprint, voice) passwordless authentication. Half (47%) say they are very familiar with the FIDO2 passwordless authentication standard and consider it important to their company’s passwordless experience.

Says Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell:

“Our survey shows businesses are looking beyond passwords and desire new technologies that reflect passwordless workflows, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.”

“While strong and unique passwords are highly effective at safeguarding data, weak or re-used passwords that are not managed by an end-to-end encrypted password manager present serious vulnerabilities.”

For complete survey details, download the full report.