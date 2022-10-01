1 in 5 Brits think rising energy costs will prevent 2030 switch to EVs

Share



With the cost of energy expected to continue to increase over the coming months, electric car charging company Osprey has announced an increase in costs for rapid charging at its roadside network from 66p to £1 per kWh.

Rivervale Leasing has surveyed 2,000 people to uncover their opinions on how ready the UK is for electric vehicles (EVs) and what type of car they want before the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars comes in.

It has found that over two-fifths of Brits (43%) don’t believe that the UK will ever be ready to make the switch to electric cars and 1 in 5 Brits believe the rising cost of energy is the main reason why the UK won’t be ready for 2030.

Rivervale Leasing’s research revealed that 21% of Brits believe the rising cost of energy is the most common concern, and they think the potential of higher home charging tariffs could stop the UK from switching to electric.

Vince Pemberton, chief executive officer at Rivervale Leasing admits:

“It’s not the strongest environment at the moment for buyer confidence. There might be a higher upfront cost in going electric but the longer-term saving is substantial. I don’t think this is made clear enough”

Pemberton continues, citing rocketing fuel costs among other factors:

“If you’re lucky enough to have a driveway or off-road parking with access to charge points, even better. There are apps that control when you’re charging – you can do it overnight when tariffs are lowest. My car probably costs between £10 and £12 to fully charge. That gets me around 220miles. A diesel tank on an average family car gets you 400miles, but sets you back about £85… And it won’t be long before we’re seeing EVs with an equivalent range to petrol and diesel. It’s coming.”

Further findings include:

The initial purchase continues to be an obstruction for many, as 20% say buying an electric car is still too expensive.

12% think that used petrol and diesel vehicles will still be more desirable to drivers, indicating that many people won’t switch because we prefer to stick with what we know.

8% of respondents believe that the UK electric grid will be the main blocker for EVs, suggesting they believe it can’t handle the number of electric cars.

Just 4% think it’s down to stock and supply issues, as many EVs are accessible here in the UK.

