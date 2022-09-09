World EV Day: 5 EV myths debunked

Share



Today is World EV Day, so we’ve joined forces with the experts at Vanarama to debunk five common myths that stop motorists from switching to an electric vehicle (EV).

Myth #1: They cost too much

The truth: EV owners can save up to £3,108 per year

Often people won’t pick an electric vehicle for their next car as ‘it costs too much’. However, did you know that you can lease an electric car for £149 per month? And that switching to an electric vehicle could save you up to £3,108 per year? This research is based on the following stats:

Low-emissions zones could save EV owners £2,100 per year

Low-emissions zones, often referred to as LEZs, are there to encourage owners of highly polluting vehicles to stop driving through inner-city areas by charging them a fee if they do so. Vanarama’s research found that EV drivers could save £175 a month through LEZ exemption, which equates to £2,100 per year and £8,400 per average total vehicle ownership (four years).

Not paying for fuel could save EV owners £858 per year

No longer needing to pay for fuel at a petrol station could save EV owners £72 per month, which equals £858 per year and £3,432 per average total vehicle ownership. The fuel savings, from. NimbleFins, include the cost of charging an EV (£342 per year), based on the average British driver’s yearly mileage of 7,600 miles.

Car tax exemption could save EV owners £150 per year

Under the current rules, car tax doesn’t apply to all-electric cars. This means EV owners could save £13 per month, £150 per year, and £600 per average total vehicle ownership from not having to pay car tax. These tax calculations are based on the UK’s best-selling car of 2021, the sub-40k Vauxhall Corsa.

Myth #2: The range on electric cars isn’t good

The truth: The average EV only needs to be charged every 10 days

Whilst this may have been the case 10 years ago or more, the average pure electric vehicle now has a range of 197 miles on a single charge. With the average motorist driving 20 miles per day, this means you only need to charge your car every 10 days. However, if you’re still worried about the range, there are some tips and tricks to squeeze more miles out of a single charge:

Remove unnecessary items from the car – Naturally, the heavier the vehicle means the range will deplete more than if your car was lighter.

Avoid high speeds – Always drive to the speed limit and take it easy when accelerating.

Make the most of regenerative braking – Anticipate the road ahead and ease off the brakes to make your battery last longer.

Myth #3: There aren’t enough charging points

The truth: There are 34,000 public electric charging points across the UK – and you can get one for free

According to Zap-Map, as of August 2022, there are nearly 34,000 public electric charging points in the UK – which are spread across more than 20,500 locations. This is a 34% increase in the number of charging devices since August 2021.

These figures show how many electric charging points in the UK there are that are part of the country’s public EV charging infrastructure. However, they do not include the many charge points installed at home or at workplace locations, which are estimated to be more than 400,000.

If you’re out and about, you can download one of the many charging apps which help you locate the nearest charging points. 15% of public charging points are free too, according to Zap-Map.

Myth #4: The battery takes ages to charge

The truth: You can fully charge an EV in just 30 minutes with a rapid charger

Whilst the charging times depend on the car and which type of charging point you’re using, if you use a Rapid DC charging station (also known as a fast charger), it can take as little as 30 minutes. Some cars can even replenish their battery packs quicker than that, like the Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan, which take just 22 minutes at their maximum charging speeds. That gives you enough time to grab a quick coffee and stretch your legs!

However, regardless of what you’re driving, fast AC chargers are still one of the most common solutions found on the public network and will give your EV a real boost compared to home charging. A 22kW fast AC charger can fully recharge an EV with a smaller battery pack in 3 to 4 hours.

Myth #5: They aren’t safe

The truth: EVs are prone to fewer fires than hybrids and petrol

Some people have flagged safety as a concern when asked if they would go electric. However, there’s no need to be more concerned. With your standard petrol or diesel, they contain fuel which is a flammable liquid. Electric vehicles, meanwhile, contain a lithium-ion battery and not fuel.

The battery could potentially catch fire too, but manufacturers are more than aware of these dangers and therefore install precautionary devices, such as circuit breakers and fuses which disconnect if you find yourself in a collision. In addition, research from Autoinsurance EZ revealed that, on average, there are only 25 fires per 100,000 EV sales. Comparatively, every 3,474 out of 100,000 hybrid cars have gone on fire, and 1,539 petrol cars per 100,000.

To see the original article go to https://www.vanarama.com/ guides/cars/electric-car- myths-busted

