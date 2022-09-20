Warning over scam messages for energy support

Share



People are being warned to look out for fake emails and texts claiming to offer discounts on energy bills.

A number of different scams have been circulating, including some that appear to be from the energy regulator Ofgem.

The government has announced that a £400 energy bill discount will be available to all households.But this will be automatic and people should not give away personal details in order to apply.

Energy bills have been rising sharply – it had been forecast they could reach £4,200 in 2023 – although the government has since said typical household energy bills will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024.

Ofgem has asked energy suppliers to be clearer on potential customer fraud on their websites.

Says Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy:

“Fraudsters are always on the lookout for new ways to part people from their hard-earned cash and unfortunately, the energy crisis is no exception.

“It is important to remember that the energy discount will be automatically applied by your supplier and they will never ask for bank details. Customers on traditional prepayment meters will receive the rebate via vouchers.

“Consumers should be on high alert for energy-related scams and if in any doubt, should verify the email directly with the company before giving any personal information.”

