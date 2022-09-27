Share



The highest priority for any cryptocurrency investor when exchanging assets is the safety of their funds. Choosing a reliable and secure cryptocurrency exchange is of utmost importance when beginning your crypto journey.

However, if you are looking for the best place to swap Bitcoin for Electroneum, the choice might be difficult to make. ETN is not listed on the most popular crypto exchanges, and it can be challenging to find a reliable solution.

For this reason, we tested three exchanges that offer this trading pair and present the most benefits compared to the competition. Our shortlist should provide you with sufficient information when picking an exchange for a BTC to ETN swap.

Overview of BTC to ETN Exchange Resources

There are a few factors that you should consider when choosing an exchange that supports the BTC to ETN trading pair:

Safety

Privacy

Features

User interface

User experience

Availability

Fees

With that in mind, let’s have a look at three platforms on this list.

Godex

Godex is an anonymous cryptocurrency exchange that lets you seamlessly swap more than 300 different cryptocurrencies. The main advantage of this platform is that it doesn’t require you to register an account to conduct your transactions.

Consequently, you won’t have to provide as much as your email to swap BTC to ETN. As a result, your personal information cannot be linked to your cryptocurrency funds, ensuring privacy and safety in the process.

What’s more, Godex doesn’t have daily exchange limits, which means there’s no ceiling to how much Bitcoin you can to sell for Electroneum. You will be able to exchange as much BTC to ETN, all the while fully retaining your privacy.

The trading interface is pretty simple and doesn’t support advanced orders, but gets the job done. It takes less than 5 minutes to complete a transaction even for beginners with Godex’s streamlined process.

KuCoin

KuCoin is a centralized crypto exchange that has more than 700 cryptocurrencies on offer. It provides advanced trading tools and orders, allowing you to take advantage of market movements to their fullest.

However, KuCoin also has a trading limit of 1 BTC for unregistered accounts. This means that if you wish to retain your privacy, you will not be able to withdraw more than this limited amount. Increasing this limit requires a full identification procedure and verification that many users find quite invasive.

Changelly

Changelly is a cross-blockchain exchange platform that provides fixed and floating exchange rates. Additionally, like Godex, it allows you to exchange coins just by providing your wallet address. It has apps for iOS and Android and boasts an average processing time of 9.1 minutes.

Is It Profitable to Exchange BTC to ETN Now?

The bear market hasn’t been kind to the price of cryptocurrencies, and this includes both BTC and ETN. Bitcoin is currently trading around $21,000, whereas Electroneum is hovering around $0.003. That said, crypto analysts expect the price to increase by the end of the year.

Digitalcoinprice.com gives the following price predictions for 2022 regarding these coins:

BTC to reach $29,582

ETN to reach $0.00445

Priceprediction.net is a bit more bullish on both assets. They provide the following forecast:

BTC to reach $41,180

ETN to reach $0.005

Considering these predictions, Bitcoin remains the better profit opportunity for the short term. Electroneum is a volatile crypto that can experience huge price spikes, opening the door for a few high-risk, high-reward trades.

How to Choose an Exchange Platform?

With hundreds of exchanges available, choosing the perfect one is a challenging endeavor. The three exchanges in our list present different features that can suit different types of traders. If you are a day trader that exchanges multiple times a day and needs charting tools, KuCoin might be your #1 choice.

However, the fact that this exchange requires a KYC procedure and that users complain about lengthy withdrawals are caveats you should consider. An anonymous exchange like Godex won’t hold onto your funds and will allow you to exchange coins instantly instead of submitting a withdrawal request. Finally, if you value your privacy and security, choosing Godex becomes a no-brainer.

