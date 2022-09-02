Tech Digest daily roundup: Leica shows off first 4K ultra-short-throw projector

Share



Leica has just unveiled its first ultra-short-throw (UST) projector called the Cine 1 that can beam an 80- or 100-inch image while parked as little as six inches from a wall. While it might seem a bit strange for a camera company to build a projector, UST models require precise optics to create a square image while beaming straight up — and that’s right up Leica’s alley. The company said it’s using its Summicron lens tech with aspherical elements “manufactured in accordance with Leica standards. It also uses a triple-RGB laser with a 25,000 hour service life (built in collaboration with HiSense, according to The Verge) and a Texas Instruments DLP chip. Engadget

We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day hasn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1,” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. Lenovo Glasses T1 is the company’s answer to making this product category ready for the masses. The design is quite simple, and there’s nothing revolutionary about it. They’re just black glasses with special lenses. In fact, the company sells it as “your personal mobile display solution,” since it only works when connected to another device. 9to5Mac.com

Dangerous e-bike chargers were found on sale on Amazon and eBay, according to consumer safety charity Electrical Safety First (ESF). The charity said online shopping sites Wish.com and AliExpress were also selling the chargers, which can cause risk of fire and electric shock. It said all chargers investigated failed to meet UK safety standards and they have since been removed from sale. All four sites said they had safety procedures in place. The chargers are used to power the lithium-ion batteries which are used by e-bikes. BBC

Twitter has confirmed that it has begun testing an edit button – but it won’t be available to everyone. The company revealed earlier this year that it was working on a tool to let users edit tweets after they are posted, calling it its “most requested feature to date”. It will allow tweets to be edited “a few times” in a 30-minute window immediately after they are published, and edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it clear the original post has been modified. Users will be able to click to see a tweet’s edit history, which will show past versions. Sky News

if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

USB has come a long way since the 12Mbps days of the ’90s. It has waved goodbye to USB-B and is inching away from USB-A in favor of the slim, reversible USB-C connector. Data transfer rates have increased so dramatically that we can run powerful setups with high-resolution monitors, speedy external storage, and numerous other devices from the USB Implementers Forum’s latest open standard, USB4. USB4 unifies the USB and Intel Thunderbolt protocols for the first time, expanding USB’s capabilities while further dividing the technology into different performance classes. Adding features like dynamic bandwidth allocation ensures that USB4 is by far the most advanced USB generation.

