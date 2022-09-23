Tech Digest daily roundup: Mircrosoft survey shows bosses think workers less productive at home

Share



A major new survey from Microsoft shows that bosses and workers fundamentally disagree about productivity when working from home. Bosses worry about whether working from home is as productive as being in the office. While 87% of workers felt they worked as, or more, efficiently from home, 80% of managers disagreed. The survey questioned more than 20,000 staff across 11 countries. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella told the BBC this tension needed to be resolved as workplaces were unlikely to ever return to pre-pandemic work habits. “We have to get past what we describe as ‘productivity paranoia’, because all of the data we have that shows that 80% plus of the individual people feel they’re very productive – except their management thinks that they’re not productive.” BBC

Microsoft is planning a product event for 10am EST on October 12. The announcement page doesn’t give much away—it’s a multi-colored version of the Windows 11 desktop wallpaper swirl, which could mean a lot of things. But the handwritten “save the date” text (and also rumors reported by The Verge and other outlets) suggest that it will be focused on Microsoft’s Surface hardware lineup. The rumor mill suggests that the flagship Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop are the most likely to get updates, though truth be told, there’s not a single device in the entire lineup right now that’s using a current-generation processor. Ars Technica



Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1m vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up. Tesla says in documents posted on Thursday by US safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that is a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says. The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022. The Guardian

A senior executive from social media giant Pinterest has apologised as he admitted the site was “not safe” when schoolgirl Molly Russell used it. The company’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, told North London Coroner’s Court that self-harm or suicide content that violates its policies “still likely exists on our platform” and conceded it is not as safe as it could be. Mr Hoffman said he “deeply regrets” posts viewed by Molly on Pinterest before her death, saying it was material he would “not show to my children”. Yahoo!

Lord Vaizey has joined Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange described by the City regulator as posing a “significant risk” to British consumers. The former digital and culture minister has accepted a position on Binance’s new advisory board, an 11-strong body with members from around the world. Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance’s offer of “complex and high-risk financial products” posed a “significant risk to consumers” in the UK. Lord Vaizey said his advisory role “won’t involve me lobbying the FCA to regulate”, adding that lobbying for his former ministerial department “hadn’t even come into my head”. Telegraph

An icy swim could have significant health benefits, including reducing body fat and the risk of diseases such as diabetes, according to a review. Some 104 studies were examined by researchers, who found that many reported major health benefits from cold water swimming, including on good fat which helps burn calories. This could help prevent obesity and cardiovascular disease, but the researchers said overall health benefits were unclear. The review indicated what appears to be a positive link between cold water swimming and brown adipose tissue (BAT). Sky News

