Tech Digest daily roundup: Google to shut Stadia cloud gaming service

Google has announced plans to shut down its Stadia cloud gaming service and refund players. Stadia was touted as a “Netflix for games” when it launched in November 2019, allowing players to stream games online without owning a console. But the service will now come to an end on 18 January 2023 because of a lack of “traction” with gamers. Google has promised refunds to players who purchased its Stadia controller, as well as any games or add-on content. It said it estimates those refunds will be completed by mid-January. Stadia games run on servers at Google data centres around the world, with the video footage streamed to a TV or mobile device. BBC

Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that not too long from today, people will wonder how they led a life without augmented reality, stressing the “profound” impact it will have on the not so distant future. At the university, Cook was awarded an Honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management and also sat down for a Q&A session with students. Responding to a question from a student on what future technologies excite him the most, Cook pointed to artificial intelligence, calling it a “fundamental, horizontal technology that will touch everything in our lives.” Mac Rumors

British scientists say they have found evidence which “gives the best indication yet that there is liquid water on Mars“. Their study is the first independent lead using data, apart from radar, that such water lies beneath the red planet’s south polar ice cap. But the experts have also cautioned that it “does not necessarily mean that life exists on Mars“. As with the situation on Earth, Mars has ice caps at both poles, which contain a combined volume of water ice similar to the Greenland Ice Sheet. Sky News

French automaker Citroen released details of a new electric concept vehicle Thursday, with its CEO telling CNBC that the electrification of individual transport represented an important part of a sustainable future. In a document outlining the concept, which is called oli, Citroen said it had a target weight of roughly 1,000 kilograms, or one metric ton, and a range of as much as 248 miles. Citroen said the oli’s top speed had been limited to 68 miles per hour. The brand, which is owned by Stellantis, said “20% to 80% charging” would take 23 minutes. CNBC

Google’s Pixel surprises just can’t seem to stay hidden this week. Following a US leak on Amazon, the online retailer has yet again posted the Pixel 7 early, this time confirming the price of the device in Europe. In the United States, we first heard that the Pixel 7 wouldn’t see a price bump through an inside source claiming $599 and $899 for the Pixel 7 and Pro, respectively. But what about Europe? Now, Amazon has done it again, with Jose Morales Ros on Twitter posting a screenshot from Amazon in Spain that confirms the Pixel 7 price in Europe. Apparently, the phone will cost €649. That’s the same price the phone carried in European countries last year. 9to5Google

