Tech Digest daily roundup: Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision



An EU court has largely upheld a record fine against Google for using the Android platform to cement its search engine’s dominance. The €4.125bn (£3.5bn) penalty is the largest anti-trust fine ever handed down by the European Commission. It said Google had breached its laws with by forcing Android phone-makers to carry its search and web browser apps in order to access the Google Play Store in 2018. Google has since changed its terms. The firm said it was “disappointed” by the verdict. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” Google said in a statement. BBC

Apple has released another round of security updates to address vulnerabilities in iOS and macOS, including a new zero-day flaw that is being actively exploited by attackers. The zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, allows a malicious app to run arbitrary code on an affected device with kernel privileges, Apple said in a security advisory on Monday, which means full access to the device and its data. Apple warned that it is aware that this flaw “may have been actively exploited,” believed to be the eighth zero-day vulnerability fixed by Apple since the start of the year. Apple says it fixed the bug in updates for iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, macOS Monterey 12.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.7. Tech Crunch

Amazon announced its Kindle 2022 with a redesigned look, sharper display and USB-C charging. The latest entry-level Kindle gets much of the features found on the more expensive Paperwhite model such as a 300ppi front-lit E ink display that measures 6-inches. The new Kindle is slightly smaller than the Paperwhite model at 157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0 mm and weighs 158 grams. Amazon is doubling the storage built-in storage from 8GB to 16GB storage while battery life is rated at up to 6 weeks with 30 minutes of reading per day and wireless connectivity switched off. Charging happens via USB-C now which is a welcome improvement over the previous entry-level Kindle. GSM Arena

A few months ago we bought you the news that IKEA had teamed up with EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia to create a new turntable. Now, the flatpack giant has revealed that the OBEGRÄNSAD record player will be available globally from October, priced at $159.99 (around £140 / AU$240). The USB-powered, belt-driven deck doesn’t have built-in speakers – but it does boast a built-in pre-amp, RCA ports and Bluetooth speaker connectivity (IKEA says the device will work with the company’s ENEBY Bluetooth speakers costing £50 /$70/AU$79). You also get a replaceable Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge and needle with a conical diamond tip that supports 33 and 45RPM (per The Verge). What HiFi

Sony’s recent showcase not only had updates on games like Hogwarts Legacy but new reveals for Pacific Drive and Like A Dragon: Ishin! While not as long as the latest Nintendo Direct, Sony’s September State of Play still had plenty of interesting announcements and trailers, the most prominent being ones for Tekken 8 and God Of War: Ragnarök. In between those, however, two PlayStation VR2 games were also shown off. Admittedly, the first is a re-release of Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, albeit enhanced for the newer hardware. The second is Demeo, which is already available on PC and recreates the experience of playing a tabletop role-player with friends. Metro