Tech Digest daily roundup: FBI investigate hacker allegedly behind Grand Theft Auto leak

The hacker who claimed responsibility for this weekend’s enormous leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 material is now being investigated by the FBI. The same attacker also said they were behind last week’s high-profile hack of ride app Uber, which has provided an update on its own investigations. “There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games,” Uber wrote in a newly-updated blog. “We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.” Eurogamer

It’s time for Google to start up its advertising campaign for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Today, the company used its first ad to announce that preorders will start on October 6. In a bizarre 46-second first impressions YouTube video, Google hands the Pixel 7 Pro to a number of fans to get their reactions to the device. As you would expect from fans of the Pixel phones, their reactions were that of excitement. Although that may sound normal, what makes the video a bit of a head-scratcher is that for some reason the phone is pixelated until near the end when the device is finally revealed. Android Authority

Cannabis sweets packaged to look like bags of Haribo and Skittles are being sold and promoted on social media sites such as Instagram and Tik Tok, Sky News has found. This screen recording shows one dealer’s channel on Telegram advertising a large number of cannabis sweets in brightly coloured bags with fake branding. Police say that the packaging makes them attractive to children and at least six have been taken to hospital after eating cannabis sweets. One child was only eight. Sky News

The Online Safety Bill will return to Parliament “quickly”, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said. “We want it in law as soon as possible to protect children when they’re accessing content online,” she said. The bill requires technology companies to protect their users from illegal content such as child-abuse images. But rules requiring them to also tackle “legal but harmful” material, which critics say could lead to censorship, would be altered, Ms Donelan said. BBC

Rather than being a hot-ticket item, some earlier models of the Samsung Galaxy watch are reportedly getting too hot, period. One Reddit user said he was pretty severely burned by an Active-series watch overnight during a medicine-induced deep slumber. The Reddit post, first spotted by Techradar, shows an image of a man’s wrist with the rough outline of where the watch sat plus a circular burn pattern where the watch back remained close to the skin. Gizmodo

A new study from Firefox developer Mozilla suggests that YouTube’s video moderation tools are ineffective as the website will continue to recommend videos you aren’t interested in. The way it’s supposed to work is that users have several tools to teach YouTube’s enigmatic algorithm what they don’t want to watch. You have options like the Dislike button, the Don’t Recommend Channel option, and the ability to remove videos from your account’s history. But according to Mozilla’s study(opens in new tab), users still get these “bad recommendations.” Tech Radar

