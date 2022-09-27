Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple shifts iPhone14 production to India

Share



Apple says it has started making its iPhone 14 in India as it diversifies its supply chains away from China. The company makes most of its phones in China but has shifted some production outside the country as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing. China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policies, which have triggered widespread lockdowns, have also caused major disruptions for businesses during the pandemic. The technology giant unveiled its latest iPhone earlier this month. “The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. BBC

Ericsson is continuing to supply mobile phone equipment to Russia despite pledging to halt operations in the country after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Swedish telecoms company applied for a dozen exemptions from local export controls on “dual use” products, according to Swedish Radio, the country’s state broadcaster. Dual-use products are those which can be used for military purposes as well as civilian ones. Examples might include advanced radios or GPS equipment. Ericsson is one of two Western companies producing cutting-edge 5G network equipment, the other being Nokia. Last year Ericsson partnered with Russian telco MTS to launch a “private” 5G network for a gold mining company. Telegraph



Drivers who want to make the switch to an electric car can save hundreds of pounds a year if they choose the most efficient models on the market – and there’s now an ‘E-Rating’ system that tells you which could pocket you over £1,300 in charging bills alone. The E-Rating has been created by the expert team at . So far, 50 electric cars sold in Britain have been given E-Ratings, with just two sitting in the highest A++ band: the £53,480 BMW i4 and Tesla’s £57,490 Model 3 Long Range. While both are among the priciest electric family cars on the market, says owners can save as much as £675 a year in domestic charging costs if they drive one instead of the lowest ‘E’-ranked EV. ThisisMoney

NASA has successfully smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid seven million miles from Earth. The last image from the “vending machine-sized” collider showed the surface of the asteroid Dimorphos seconds before impact. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever trial of a “planetary defence system”. If the orbit of an asteroid can be changed by an object sent into space, humanity may have a chance at protecting itself from the kind of disaster that did it for the dinosaurs. Sky News

The world’s biggest games show, E3, has announced it will return in 2023 after three years of disruption because of the pandemic. The show was cancelled in 2020 and held online in 2021, while this year’s E3 was also cancelled completely because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The big question now is whether gamers and the big games companies are still excited about E3 or whether it’s an event that’s had its day? E3 2023 will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center next year, from June 13-16. The first two days are industry and press only, with the final two days open to the gaming public. Evening Standard