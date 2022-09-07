Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple hikes iPhone 14 prices upto £150

Share

Apple has hiked the launch price of its iPhones in the UK by up to £150 as inflation and the falling value of the pound hit British smartphone users. The latest iPhone 14 Pro, its flagship device, will start at £1,099, according to the technology company. That is a jump from £949 for its iPhone 13 Pro, its main phone last year. Its other devices also saw similar jumps. The iPhone 14, its less powerful phone, is £70 more expensive on its launch than its iPhone 13 was last year. The price hikes come despite Apple keeping the dollar-price of its iPhones the same. Its flagship phones in the US will start at $999 (£867). The US price excludes sales taxes, while the UK price includes VAT. Telegraph



Apple just held its Far Out event, where it revealed its iPhone 14 lineup, three new Apple Watches, including the long-rumored Apple Watch Ultra, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. The iPhone 14 doesn’t come with too many notable upgrades over the iPhone 13, as they both come equipped with the A15-series chip and a notch. Apple did, however, introduce a new Plus model that comes with a bigger 6.7-inch display and improved battery life. Both devices come with an upgraded 12-megapixel main camera sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. The Verge



At Wednesday’s Far Out event, Apple made the most drastic change to its Apple Watch lineup in its seven-year history. The company revealed the new Apple Watch Ultra, a third model to go along with the 41mm and 45mm models, and it brings a completely new design language and capabilities. The Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm case that puts its size on par with large military and sports wristwatches. The watch is also thicker so it can carry a larger batter. In the presentation, the Apple Watch Ultra looked quite big, even on models who had a physically larger build. Macworld

A device to help detect breast cancer has won the prestigious UK James Dyson Award. The Dotplot aims to help women self-check at home and track any changes they may find on an app. Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the UK but many women do not carry out regular self-examinations. Medical professionals have welcomed the invention but warn it is no substitute for going to the doctor. Users build a personalised map of their torso by inputting their breast size and shape and pressing the handheld device over their chest. Once a month, soundwaves are used to record tissue composition – and if there are any suspicious changes or abnormalities, users are advised to see a healthcare professional. BBC

A woman who noticed her husband smelled different, before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, has helped scientists develop a test that spots the disease. Joy Milne, 72, said her late husband, Les, “developed the smell when he was just coming up for 32”. She told Sky News: “I kept saying to him, you’re not showering properly. And he became quite angry about it at first.” Mrs Milne said the odour would come and go, and decided they would have to live with it. But the musky aroma became “stronger and various other things happened”, she explained. Sky News

