Tech Digest daily roundup: Amazon announces Kindle Scribe – for writing and reading

Amazon today announced the Kindle Scribe, the company’s largest Kindle yet and for the first time with pen input for reading and writing on the go. The Kindle Scribe features a large 10.2-inch matte touchscreen Paperwhite display. The device includes a standard pen, which attaches magnetically to the side of the device when not in use. You can also choose an optional Premium pen, which has an eraser on the other end and a shortcut button to switch between pen, highlighter, and more. The Kindle Scribe supports adding handwritten notes to books using the sticky note feature. GSM Arena

Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called Halo Rise, will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns, allowing the device to track sleep stages during the night, the Seattle-based company said. Amazon said the device “does not include cameras or microphones,” and will go for $139.99. Independent

The European Commission has proposed new rules to help people harmed by products using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices like drones. The AI Liability Directive would reduce the burden of proof on people suing over incidents involving such items. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said it would make a legal framework that was fit for the digital age. Self-driving cars, voice assistants and search engines could all fall under the directive’s scope. If passed, the Commission’s rules could run alongside the EU’s proposed Artificial Intelligence Act – the first law of its kind to set limits on how and when AI systems can be used. BBC

The long-rumoured Apple Classical music app could be tuning up for an October launch (via MacRumours).References to Apple Music Classical have once again appeared in the company’s backend code, which would seem to suggest that the Cuperinto giant is preparing to strike up the band. Apple Classical is said to be a standalone app based on the now-defunct Primephonic streaming service which Apple purchased back in August 2021. The evidence has been piling up fast lately. Mentions of ‘Apple Classical’ were previously clocked in the beta version of iOS 15.5, and talk of ‘Apple Classical’ was spotted in a recent Android version of Apple Music. WhatHiFi

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has fully restored service on its systems after it was the subject of a cyberattack earlier this month. The UK-based hotel group said on September 6 that it had been targeted by hackers who had disrupted its booking systems. In an update on the incident, the company said that while it had suffered a “period of disruption” in the wake of the attack, within 24 hours it had “reactivated its booking websites and mobile app together with most of its other booking channels and revenue-generating systems”. Yahoo!

PlayStation has announced the three free PS Plus monthly games for October. Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Injustice 2 (PS4), and Superhot (PS4) will all be available on the subscription service from 4th October. As a reminder, these games will be available to all subscribers across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. Superhot is perhaps the pick of the bunch: an innovative FPS where time only moves when you do. Its striking visuals have made it an iconic game since its release back in 2016. Eurogamer