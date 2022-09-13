Peugeot announces two new EVs for 2023: e-308 and e-308 SW

Share



Peugeot has announced its latest additions to the 100% electric model line-up – the new Peugeot e-308 and Peugeot e-308 SW. Already available in plug-in hybrid versions, the two new Peugeot 308 hatch and estate models will be available as 100% electric versions next year.

The all-electric 308 and 308 SW will be powered by a brand-new electric powertrain, with a 115 kW (156 bhp) motor and new 54 kWh high-voltage battery providing a range of up to 248 miles (WLTP cycle).

Drivers are provided with a choice of three driving modes – Eco, Normal or Sport – to choose a way of driving that suits the road they’re on, whilst “Brake” mode allows drivers to gain more miles when the accelerator pedal is released to optimise energy recovery. With an on-board three-phase 11 kW charger provided with the car as standard, drivers can also benefit from 100kW rapid charging, which will power the battery from 20-80% in less than 25 minutes.

Technologically, the new Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW feature the latest generation of driving aids to promote safe driving, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres) and Rear Traffic Alert, which warns of danger when reversing.

Inside, the new e-308 and e-308 SW offer the latest generation of the i-Cockpit with compact, heated steering wheel, digital head-up display, which can be customised and configured and central 10-inch touch screen.

Available in Allure and GT trim levels, the e-308 and e-308 SW models feature a new 18-inch aluminium wheel specifically developed for the 100% electric versions of the PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW, with aerodynamic efficiency designed to optimise performance.

The introduction of the e-308 and e-308 SW is the latest development in the brand’s aim to offer every vehicle in its line-up with an electrified variant by 2025. The new models will be available in the UK from the second half of 2023 to purchase in store from Peugeot Retailers or via its Buy Online platform.

