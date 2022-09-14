Panasonic introduces police/military smartphone, TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical

Share



Panasonic today introduced the TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical, a variant of its rugged Android handheld device, designed for use by the military or public safety officers such as the police.

These tactical teams and special operators require the most reliable devices for mission planning, situational awareness (SA) and mission execution. The TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical, is a next-generation device specifically designed for these environments leveraging SA applications such as ATAK.

Ready for operation in the most testing environments, claims Panasonic, the TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical is a fully rugged handheld with IP68 rating against dust and water, built to MIL-STD-810G standards to handle extreme temperatures and vibration and meets NIAP common criteria. The 4.7” anti- reflective daylight readable 550 cd/m² display features rain sensing and glove touch modes to assure that the screen can be clearly read and manipulated in any conditions.

Eight programmable quick start buttons make launching and switching between applications quick and easy, claims Panasonic. The device can operate for up to 12 hours with user warm swap functionality. It runs the Android 11 operating system with long-term security updates and can be used with Panasonic COMPASS, Panasonic’s Android deployment, support and control tools. The device is equipped with Qualcomm Octa Core processor with a 4GB of RAM memory and 64GB of Flash storage.

Says Peter Thomas, Vertical Strategy Manager, Public Sector Europe at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business:

“We are really pleased to launch this next generation fully rugged tactical device for our Defence and Public Safety customers. Offering long-term supply and support, with a rich ecosystem of accessories, we believe we are the perfect partner for our customers who can’t afford for devices to fail in operation.”

The TOUGHBOOK N1 Tactical will be available from September 2022. For more information, visit: https://business.panasonic.co.uk/mobile-solutions/products-and-accessories/handhelds/TOUGHBOOK-N1

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...