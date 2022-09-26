Nissan electrifies UK-built models as production hits 5 million

Share



As Nissan Qashqai and Juke production in Sunderland passes the five million mark, electrified versions of these crossover models are now rolling off the lines.

The Nissan Qashqai is now offered with Nissan’s e-POWER system while the Nissan Juke, is now equipped with an advanced hybrid powertrain.

These new powertrains have been launched as combined production of the two crossover models has passed five million units in Sunderland. Built alongside the Nissan LEAF, these technologies mean every model built by Nissan in the UK now has an electrified version.

Says Alan Johnson, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK:

“With more than five million customers, Qashqai and Juke are two of our plant’s most successful and popular models ever.

“Both e-POWER and hybrid technologies are firsts for the team in Sunderland, so it’s fantastic to see the electrified versions rolling off our two production lines.”

The two electrified models are part of a previously announced £500m investment by Nissan into the plant to build the current generations of Qashqai and Juke. New facilities installed include a £10m state-of-the-art Battery Assembly facility, where battery packs are made for both the e-POWER and hybrid powertrains, before being delivered to be fitted into vehicles.

Adds Alan Johnson:

“Our plant is built on the foundations of 36 years of manufacturing excellence from our world-class people and advanced facilities.

“Two million hours of training just for electrification shows we are taking that to the next level, as we lead the charge towards an electrified future.”

The launches come after Nissan announced Sunderland Plant as the home of EV36Zero, a £1bn flagship electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

Both Qashqai and Juke are designed, engineered and manufactured by Nissan in its UK facilities, supporting more than 7,000 jobs in Paddington, Maple Cross, Cranfield, Lutterworth and Sunderland, as well as a further 30,000 in the wider UK supply chain and about 5,000 in UK dealerships.

