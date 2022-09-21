Marshall celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Black Diamond special editions

Share

To celebrate 60 years of the iconic brand, Marshall is launching Black Diamond special editions of three bestselling products: the Emberton Bluetooth speaker, Motif A.N.C earbuds, and Monitor II A.N.C headphones.

The award-winning Emberton speaker is a compact yet powerful design offering 20+ hours of portable playtime, a 360° sound experience and IPX 7 water resistance – making it ideal for taking with you wherever you go.

Want to keep your sounds to yourself? Try the Motif A.N.C earbuds (20 hours of wireless playtime) and Monitor II A.N.C headphones (up to 30 hours with active noise cancellation; up to 45 hours without). Both keep their good looks in shape with tailored travel cases.

Marshall is described as a true rock legend that has inspired music fans around the world for over five decades. This unparalleled wisdom has been distilled and fused into every part of Marshall headphones and speakers, claims the company, expanding the Marshall heritage of big stage performance to the individual enjoyment of good music.

The legacy began in a small Hanwell drum shop in 1962, where Jim Marshall sought to give a bunch of then-local guitarists the sound they wanted – a sound that was harder, crunchier and more rich. The result was the JTM45, an amp that reverberated with a sound that was much heavier than anything ever heard before.

The Black Diamond limited-edition of the Emberton, Motif A.N.C and Monitor II A.N.C will retail respectively for £159,99, £199,99 and £319,99. Black Diamond products will be available to buy online at https://www.marshallheadphones.com/gb/en/ from October 3, 2022.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...