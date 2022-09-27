High price of electric cars is biggest reason for not buying, claims survey

Share

Followed by too few charging points and range anxiety

Over four in ten drivers say they have no way of charging an electric car at home

Over a third say high running costs would stop them buying an electric car

Over 55s most likely to see the barriers to getting an electric car

A survey of 2,000 UK drivers reveals the top ten reasons why car buyers won’t be buying an electric car. Cost is the number one reason stopping drivers (69%), followed by the scarcity of electric charging points (57%), which is a particular sticking point for 68% of over 55s, compared to 44% of under 55s.



The Opinium survey, commissioned by InsuretheGap, a provider of GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection) insurance, finds the third reason is range anxiety (54%), i.e., the fear of running out of charge on a journey, with over 55s again the most concerned about this (67%), compared to 40% of under 55s.



Half of the drivers say the charging of electric cars takes too long, and almost half (49%) worry about the lifespan of the car battery, while 43% say they do not want to wait around in public places, like motorway service stations, for an electric car to charge.



Over four in ten drivers (42%) say crucially that they have no way to charge an electric car at home.



Distrust at the government possibly changing its view on the benefits of electric cars, as it did with diesel cars, affects 38% of drivers when considering buying an electric car.



Over a third (35%) say high running costs would stop them from buying an electric car (30% men and 40% women), and a fifth (22%) also worry about how environmentally-friendly electric cars really are, rising to 28% of over 55s, compared to 15% of under 55s.



Says Ben Wooltorton from InsuretheGap:

“Despite the lower running costs of electric cars, drivers continue to be put off switching to them due to their relatively higher purchase prices, and it seems likely that this may well be the case for the foreseeable future with inflation at such high levels as well as recent surges in the cost of energy creating uncertainty over the actual running costs of electric vehicles.



“However, the government’s announcement in August 2022 of a £20 million pilot programme to install over 1,000 new rapid on-street chargers and ‘petrol-station-style’ charging hubs is a step in the right direction for motorists keen to switch to electric, particularly as it’s part of a wider £450 million scheme of investment. In addition, the government’s support for household energy bills will make home charging a more predictable cost.”



Summary of the Top Ten Reasons Why UK Drivers Do Not Buy an Electric Car

69% say the cost of purchase. 77% of over 55s, compared to 60% of under 55s. 57% say charging points being too scarce. 68% of over 55s, compared to 44% of under 55s. 54% worry about running out of charge on a journey (i.e., range anxiety). 67% of over 55s, compared to 40% of under 55s. 50% say charging takes too long. 57% of over 55s, compared to 42% of under 55s. 49% worry about how long the car battery will last on the car before it stops working. 60% of over 55s, compared to 37% of under 55s. 43% do not want to wait in public places, like motorway service stations, while an electric car charges. 53% of over 55s say this, compared to 32% of under 55s. 42% have no way of charging an electric car at home (39% men and 45% women). 47% of over 55s say this, compared to 37% of under 55s. 38% do not trust that the government won’t change its view on the benefits of electric cars, as they did with diesel cars. 47% of over 55s think this, compared to 27% of under 55s. 35% said high running costs would stop them from buying an electric car (30% men and 40% women). 22% worry about how environmentally-friendly electric cars really are. 28% of over 55s, compared to 15% of under 55s.

