Europe’s capitals reimagined to mark World Car Free Day

E-scooter and e-bike company Dott has created a series of visuals for World Car Free Day showing how Europe’s capital cities could be reimagined with a focus on people rather than cars.

The designs are intended to create discussion and inspire a future where city centres are unlocked from the congestion and pollution of private cars. They have been released to coincide with EU Mobility Week, which takes place from 16-22nd September, and incorporates World Car Free Day on 22nd September.

The set of images feature a range of ideas designed to improve city living, such as:

London: shaded spaces in response to this summer’s record temperatures, an integrated performance space, planted greenery and nature and public information screens.

Paris: a screen showing the interior of the Opera house, public seating, shade, use of paving and turf

Rome: an open-air public cafe to admire the famous architecture from, shaded areas, planting and greenery.

Brussels: public art and sculpture, open-air markets, shops and cafes, floral displays in a reference to Brussels Flower Carpet.

Throughout all graphics, e-scooters and e-bikes are integrated in a responsible way, respecting other city residents, claims Dott. There are allocated parking spots for micromobility vehicles, situated close to public transport hubs, and separated cycle lanes for e-bike and e-scooter riders.

Says Henri Moissinac, Co-Founder and CEO, Dott:

“Our cities can be transformed if we think about transport differently. Our fleet of shared e-bikes and e-scooters offer an environmentally friendly service for a single ride, or combined with public transport. Supported by the right infrastructure, efficient, safe and affordable travel is possible without needing cars.”

Across Europe, more people are choosing shared e-scooters and e-bikes to travel around city centres. The majority (58%) do so to save time and commuting is the most popular reason to use (41%).

Riders believe their choices can positively impact the city, with nearly half (41%) saying their main motivator is to reduce congestion. Around one-third (32%) would travel with micromobility more often if there was more safe infrastructure available.

