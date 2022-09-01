Citroen adds ‘Ami Tonic’ to its EV range

Share



Ahead of Ami’s UK launch, Citroën has revealed the latest version of its all-electric urban mobility solution, ‘Ami Tonic’.

Featuring a new khaki and yellow colour scheme along with new external features, Ami Tonic further highlights the design and personalisation options available on Ami 100% ëlectric.

Ami Tonic features new headlamp bezels, inspired by sunglasses, and comes with a new khaki and yellow colour scheme with bespoke wheel trims as well as decorative roof rails.

In keeping with the fun spirit of Ami 100% ëlectric, Ami Tonic features “+” and “-“ interior stickers on the A-pillars to highlight its 100% electric nature. The yellow accents are mirrored inside, with the door pulls, bag hook and the two front panel recesses also finished in vibrant yellow, contrasting with khaki accents on the dashboard storage bins and in the door net surround.

Yellow directional arrows are used in a fun way to guide passengers on how to use features such as the door handles and windows.

Says Mathieu Wandon, Citroën Head of Graphic Design:

“The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups aged 16 and up.”

Ami Tonic interior is equipped as standard with accessories to support day-to-day use such as a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, door nets, a central separation net, a bag hook, floor mats and the [email protected] dongle used to connect Ami with a smartphone via the My Citroën App.

Ami Tonic replaces Ami Vibe in the Ami 100% ëlectric range, though all existing pre-orders of Ami Vibe will be fulfilled.

Ami Tonic emits zero emissions while driving thanks to its 100% electric powertrain, and has a 5.5kWh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours. All versions feature a 6kW electric motor, allowing each Citroën Ami model to reach a top speed of 28mph, with a range of up to 46 miles.

My Ami Tonic is priced from £8,695 On-The-Road MRRP.

