Amazon Devices and Service launch: 8 products coming to UK

Yesterday saw a whole raft of new product announcements at Amazon UK’s London HQ, from the Kindle Scribe to new Echo devices and a Ring camera. Chris Price gives the lowdown on the new devices that are coming to the UK…

1. Kindle Scribe:

Undoubtedly the headline grabber of the event was the Kindle Scribe which Amazon describes as giving a premium reading and writing experience. Can be used for adding handwritten sticky notes to millions of books and documents, journaling, and more. Kindle Scribe comes with a battery-free pen, 4-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, free cloud storage, and a rotation of thousands of titles for Prime Members starting at £329.99. Now available for pre-order, learn more at amazon.co.uk/kindlescribe

2. Echo Studio:

Billed as the best-sounding Echo speaker, Echo Studio is now getting over-the-air updates with new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. This custom-built spatial audio processing technology is designed to enhance stereo sound, making music and movie soundtracks feel closer to the listener with greater width, clarity, and presence. Now available for pre-order at £189.99. Learn more at amazon.co.uk/echostudio

3. Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids:

The all-new Echo Dot, available for £54.99 and Echo Dot with Clock, available for £64.99, are described as the most powerful yet. The devices have the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot delivering up to 2x the bass in the same compact device size and the new sensors enable more contextual Alexa experiences. Now available for pre-order, learn more at amazon.co.uk/echodotwithclock .

Also available are new Echo Dot Kids designs: Owl and Dragon (pictured above). The device is £64.99 and comes with a free suite of parental controls, two-year guarantee, and one year of Amazon Kids+. Now available for pre-order, learn more at amazon.co.uk/echodotkids



4. Fire TV Cube:

The third generation of Fire TV Cube is, claims Amazon, its best Fire TV streaming media player yet, with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. Fire TV Cube can be controlled entirely hands-free with Alexa and includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and offers a range of new features, including an HDMI input port and Wi-Fi 6E support. Now available for pre-order at £139.99. Learn more at amazon.co.uk/firetvcube

5. Alexa Voice Remote Pro:

This new premium remote is built to help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote. It introduces a Remote Finder feature, two new customisable buttons that allow you to create one-touch shortcuts to your favourite apps, content and Alexa commands, and motion-activated backlighting for buttons. Now available for pre-order at £34.99. Learn more at amazon.co.uk/AlexavoiceremotePro



6. Fire TV on Echo Show 15:

From November, customers will be able to enjoy Fire TV experience on all existing and new Echo Show 15 devices, at no additional cost. Users will have access to Fire TV content app, in addition to all of the existing Echo Show 15 functionality they already love.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus. Available in solar, battery, wired and plug-in options. Image: Amazon



7. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro:

One of Ring’s newest cameras, Spotlight Cam Pro offers advanced motion settings, with premium features including 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View, Colour Pre-Roll, and Audio+, to help users hear what’s happening more distinctly, with crisp, clear sound. Spotlight Cam Pro Battery and Plug-In are available for pre-order today, starting at £199.99, with Solar and Wired options available for purchase in the coming months. Learn more at amazon.co.uk/ringspotlightcampro

8. Ring Spotlight Cam Plus:

The next generation of Ring’s Spotlight Cam introduces a new look as well as and dual power options, allowing customers to switch between plug-in and battery power modes. Spotlight Cam Plus will also roll out with multiple power options – Solar, Battery, Wired and Plug-In. Spotlight Cam Plus Battery and Plug-In are available for pre-order today, starting at £179.99, with Solar and Wired options available for purchase in the coming months. Learn more at amazon.co.uk/ringspotlightcamplus

And the best of the rest, including the following environmental announcements:

Teaming up with industry peers: Amazon recently announced a shared commitment to decarbonise the emissions associated with internet-connected devices alongside Meta, Microsoft, Samsung, and Sky. Led by the Carbon Trust, a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future, it formed a secretariat to develop the industry’s first specification that will give guidance for the use-phase of internet connected devices.

More Climate Pledge Friendly products: Amazon has partnered with trusted third-party certifications to create its own certification, Compact by Design, to highlight devices that meet our sustainability standards. New products that received the designation include the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids, Fire TV Cube, and Kindle Scribe.

Inventing recyclable device packaging: Amazon has announced more products that will come in widely recyclable device packaging including Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot Kids, Fire TV Cube, Kindle Scribe, and Ring Spotlight Cam Pro.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

