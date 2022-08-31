A Quick Guide To How To Recover And Prevent A Ransomware Attack

Share



In the past three years, ransomware attacks have become more prevalent and continue to wreak havoc across various industries.

It became apparent amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with ransomware attacks increasing by over 140% in March 2020. It was named the top cyber threat in 2021 and has brought over 35% of global organizations down on their knees.

While headlines tend to feature large attacks on giant corporations and cost them billions in damages and recovery, over 45% of small businesses are targeted by ransomware. So, regardless of the size, your business is still likely to be exposed to a ransomware attack at some point, with attackers demanding a ridiculous amount of money you may be unable to pay.

You must therefore understand how to prevent and respond to a ransomware attack, including how to recover from it.

Ransomware Prevention 101: Building Your Data Recovery Strategy

One effective way to fight against ransomware is to prepare and protect your systems to prevent them from being installed in your systems. This means creating a comprehensive data protection strategy.

The following steps will help you develop a solid data recovery strategy.

Do A Data Inventory And Identify Endpoints

The first thing you need to do is to create an inventory of your business data. This helps you determine how data should be categorized and their locations. Once organized, you can plan how each data category can be protected.

In addition, you should also determine where your data endpoints. Not only does it helps you create a plan to protect these endpoints, but it also allows you to identify where ransomware attacks may come from. Like with your data, make sure to categorize your endpoints and determine priority protections in terms of risk entry levels.

Regular Data Backup

The biggest damage you’ll experience in a ransomware attack is data loss. After all, the very essence of this cyber threat is to hold critical business data hostage until you pay the demanded ransom.

For this reason, regular backups are key to any effective ransomware data recovery plan. With comprehensive data backup recovery, data losses become negligible. That said, backups are only useful when accessible and secure. Therefore you want to ensure that your data backups are protected and updated regularly to ensure that you can restore the necessary data from backups and that the data you’re restoring is reliable.

Outsource An IT Security Provider

Handling your business’s security can be resource-intensive and time-consuming. Thus, partnering with a specialized cybersecurity firm like Rubrik can help improve your business’s security with its multi-strategy defense approach and a fast incident response team for faster recovery against attacks.

Set Up Equipment Log And Staff Control

When setting up an equipment log, you want to include all IT devices, assets, and other resources, with levels or values attached. This can help you quickly assess the corrupted assets and estimate potential losses.

In addition, creating a comprehensive plan on how employees should respond in case of a ransomware attack can significantly improve your IT department’s ability to contain and recover from future threats.

How To Recover From a Ransomware Attack: 5 Steps To Follow

In the unfortunate event that your business receives that dreaded message saying your files are encrypted and that you need to pay up, the following tips can help guide you towards data recovery.

Don’t Pay

Unless you haven’t got any backup for your data, you should never pay the ransom. It may seem drastic, but there are several reasons for this:

For one, you’re dealing with a criminal. Paying the demanded payment doesn’t guarantee you’ll get your data back.

Paying the ransom only doubles the cost of dealing with the attack. Even if the criminals give your data back, the malware may still be on your server. Thus, you’ll need to cleanse the files and assets you’ve got back thoroughly. Plus, you’ll also be paying for people’s time, downtime, device cost, and more, on top of the ransom amount.

You’re just confirming that the hacker’s process works. This can encourage them to target more businesses that may also pay up, making it a vicious cycle.

Contain The Malware

After deciding not to pay the ransom, you next need to understand the damage’s extent from a financial and IT perspective and minimize the spread.

In general, malware spreads by infecting one computer and spreads like wildfire across interconnected hardware, wireless networks, or any connection it can find. Thus, you should start by identifying infected devices and isolating them from the network. For this step, you need to be quick to minimize further damage to your entire network.

Document The Ransomware Attack

Once you’ve isolated infected assets from the rest of your system, the next thing you need to do is to document the attack. This will be critical in reporting the incident to your insurance provider, authorities, and the rest of your company, particularly your IT team.

Make sure to take a picture of the ransomware message on an external device. Gather other evidence, including:

Date and time of the attack

Data that’s been compromised, lost, and at risk

What equipment and assets have been infected, including the device where the malware originated

What you or your employees do before the attack

Assess The Threat

Your business’s ability to fight and thwart ransomware will depend on the nature of the attack and the skill of your IT staff. In general, there are two types of ransomware that you’re dealing with:

Screen Locking

This type locks you out of a computer’s operating control. Screen locking ransomware is easier to fight, provided you have skilled IT staff or a reliable managed security team.

Encryption

Encryption ransomware is more complicated than screen locking types. It seizes control of your computer or device and encrypts your system and data. Encryptions are difficult to break, and most are virtually impossible to access without the encryption key. If your IT team can’t break the encryption, your data backups are your only option.

Restore Data Backups

Preventing ransomware isn’t always possible. However, you can mitigate its impact by using backups to recover lost and compromised data. This way, even if you fall victim to ransomware attacks, a proper backup and recovery strategy can counteract the attack. It allows you to recover and avoid costly downtime.

Takeaway

A ransomware attack is one of the worst-case threats that your organization can face. You’ll likely be dealing with widespread logistical and operational issues caused by the attack. Not only is it costly, but it also creates a lasting negative impact on your brand reputation.

That said, we hope that this comprehensive guide has provided you with the necessary information on how to prevent attacks as well as recover from an attack, making it more manageable while minimizing further damage to your company.

