1 in 4 considering new iPhone 14, reveals survey

Ahead of Wednesday’s iPhone 14 launch, a quarter of adults – equating to nearly 14 million people – say they are considering buying one of the new Apple handsets, according to new research from price comparison site Uswitch.com .

Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, Apple fans’ appetite for a new iPhone is undiminished, with almost exactly the same number of people planning to buy the iPhone 13 at this point last year.

Top of fans’ wish lists for the new device is an upgrade to battery life, sought by close to half of potential purchasers (45%). With last year’s top-end handset starting at £1,049, it’s unsurprising that the next most common desire is lower prices, wanted by two fifths of Apple users (41%).

One of the most common reasons motivating people to consider upgrading to the next iPhone is the desire for a faster processor. Apple is expected to bring the A16 Bionic chip to at least some of its flagship handsets, bringing with it a powerful boost to its hardware and supporting a host of new features.

Even though brand loyalty was found to be the biggest factor for wanting the next iPhone, a fifth of current Apple users (20%) believe that the handsets are overpriced and won’t be making a new purchase[3][4].

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com , comments: “This year’s iPhone could offer fans some significant changes, with rumours of a notchless design and a flatter camera array. With nearly 14 million pairs of eyes on the latest handset, the stakes are high to get it right.

“Better battery life is top of the wishlist for people looking to purchase the next iPhone and fortunately for them, Apple could be about to unveil handsets with a larger capacity, as well as new technology that helps to optimise longevity.

“Many Apple users are expected to stick to what they know and plan to buy the next model. Two fifths of fans hope for a reduction in price, but Apple is expected to axe the iPhone Mini from its line-up, which is traditionally the cheapest of its flagship smartphones.

“The latest handsets could also include an always-on display that will put the iPhone in line with competitors that have been using this feature for years. It will give users the ability to see the time and other basic notifications while the screen is locked.”

