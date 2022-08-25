What is ‘Low Friction Play’ in Online Casinos?

Share

Recent research from a 2020 survey of around 8,000 individuals in Britain has shown that mobile phones are still the most popular way to access the variety of games available at online casinos. Furthermore, this research indicates that younger people tend to favour this device when they feel like playing a game or two. Let’s look at what else we discovered.

Convenience of Play

Smartphones have opened up playing in online casinos for people all over the world, including Brits. They’re no longer reliant on waiting for land-based casinos to open up. This means people can play a game whenever they’re able to, no matter the time of day.

Additionally, downloading an app for an online casino, so players can play the different games they have on offer also has its advantages, which players are aware of. For instance, apps will send special offers and reminders to players and will also save payment details.

There are a variety of different games for players to choose from and having a casino app will make accessing them easier. It’ll also enable players to check out their stats and receive some special offers for all kinds of games. These can include video slots and roulette. If they’re looking for dealers, perhaps for a game of poker or blackjack, then a live casino online will have them covered. Even if they don’t want a live dealer, live casinos will have games that don’t require one.

Low Friction Play

In line with the convenience of play are the terms low friction of play and high friction of play. Low friction describes the ability to play anytime and anywhere, whereas high friction is the ability to play at a specific location, like a land-based casino.

Smartphones have enabled people to play at an online casino whenever they want, no matter what country they’re in. Places include transportation, like trains or buses, at home, and in other social environments, such as a coffee shop.

This means online casinos need to be open around the clock, so people around the world can play their games. Additionally, customer services need to be on hand to help with any customer queries.

What does this Mean?

Smartphones have facilitated the rise of low friction play in Britain, so more people play at places outside a specific location, like a land-based casino. At the same time, it’s also opened up online casinos to a wider audience, particularly those who would be unable to go to a land-based casino, for whatever reason.

This also means that playing at an online casino can be done whenever it’s convenient, whether it’s on a sofa at home or in a restaurant. Plus, players can take the game at their own pace, and not at the pace of those around them. This helps in making the game more enjoyable.

Players recognise that smartphones have altered the way they play at online casinos. They’ve found using smartphones more convenient in terms of where they choose to play and when. Smartphones have encouraged low friction play, meaning players can play at any time of the day or night. As a result, more people have become interested in playing at an online casino, which, in turn, has increased their popularity.

