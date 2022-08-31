Tech Digest daily roundup: Donald Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play



Former US President Donald Trump’s social media platform has been barred from Google Play. Google says the platform violates its policies on prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence. The move makes it difficult for users with Android phones to download the app. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Truth Social, has previously called Google a “monopoly”. Truth Social launched on Apple’s App Store in February, though the roll-out was beset by problems. However, the app isn’t available on Google Play, where the vast majority of apps are downloaded on Android phones. BBC

Twitter Circle, a feature that lets you limit your tweets to a smaller audience, is now available to everyone. The platform first started testing the feature among “select people” in May ahead of a wider rollout. Twitter Circle is a lot like Instagram’s “close friends” feature, which lets you share your posts with a smaller group of people. On Twitter, you can add up to 150 people to your Circle, whether they follow you or not. When you want to send out a tweet that you might not want the entire Twitterverse to see, you can choose to share it with your Circle instead. The Verge



The world’s biggest OLED TV will be available soon. LG’s monster 97-inch set, which is a new addition to its excellent G2 OLED TV range, is coming to markets all around the world. Specific dates and prices are still under wraps, although the 65-inch G2 costs £3300 / $3200 / AU$5295 so you can expect a 97-inch version to be significantly more. The G2 range is a step up from LG’s excellent C2 range. The 65-inch OLED65G2 we have tested is £600 / $700 (around AU$1050) more expensive than the C2 equivalent. This is a lot, but as we said in our review, many will find it worth the extra outlay. The main difference is the addition of a heat sink, which helps the G2’s Evo screen to go brighter. What HiFi

The Facebook Gaming app will shut down on iOS and Android from 28th October. After this date, the app will no longer work. The app is used to watch Facebook Gaming livestreams, though these will still be available within the main Facebook app. Though Facebook Gaming itself will continue, the app cancellation is a worrying indication the service is struggling to compete with Twitch and YouTube Gaming. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched,” reads a statement. Eurogamer

Tesla chief Elon Musk has filed more paperwork in an effort to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter. Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, walked away from his $44bn offer for Twitter in July, saying the company had misled him and regulators about the true number of spam accounts on the platform. According to a court filing, Musk had asked for information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko, the former head of Twitter’s security, mostly about how the site measures the number of spam accounts. Sky News