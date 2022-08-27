Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple documents show how phone’s major feature could work



Apple documents could have revealed how the iPhone 14’s seemingly impossible new feature will actually work. Widespread rumours suggest that Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get rid of the “notch” that has cut into the top of the display on iPhones for years. Instead, it will swap it for a small cut-out in the display, various reports have suggested…One of the ways that Apple could cut down the size of that notch is using a “light-folded projector”, according to a new patent filed by Apple and published this week. Such technology reduces the space used up by the sensors, so that it can be used by the screen instead. Independent

Instagram says viral claims suggesting location tags on content can reveal users’ exact locations are false. Viral posts and videos have said a “precise location” toggle in app location settings on iOS and Android devices could share someone’s exact location with other Instagram users. Some viral posts suggested this was the result of an Instagram or iOS update. But Instagram said this is not the case and the feature does not share locations with other users. BBC

The land of unusual ideas that may never materialize is vast. In it, we found an intriguing patent application from Samsung Electronics on a ‘candy-bar’ smartphone equipped with a second, rear-facing transparent display….The recent patent application discovered at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) was filed in January this year and published yesterday, August 25. It describes a rigid smartphone with an unassuming design, save for the addition of a rear-facing display that’s virtually invisible (or blends in with the rest of the rear panel) when turned off entirely or partially. SamMobile

LG has announced a new 45-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The company is calling the UltraGear 45GR95QE its “first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate,” which is notable at a time when most OLED displays (including those with flat panels) are still capped at 120Hz. The company is yet to announce pricing or a release date for the monitor, but plans to show it off at IFA in Berlin next month. Having a higher refresh rate means a display appears smoother and less juddery, and video games feel more responsive to play — especially when combined with OLED’s near-instantaneous response times. The Verge

Looming over a launchpad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first big moon rocket since the Apollo missions is fully stacked and ready to blast off on its maiden voyage. The mission, called Artemis I, aims to send an Orion spaceship around the moon and back. It’s the first of three flights meant to culminate in landing humans on the surface of the moon for the first time since 1972. Eventually, NASA plans to use the new rocket, called the Space Launch System (SLS), to set up a permanent base on the moon. Yahoo!

Another British tech company is to be bought by a rival across the Atlantic after Micro Focus accepted a takeover offer from Canada’s OpenText. It is offering £5.32 per share, valuing the British IT group at $6bn (£5.1bn), including debt. It is a 98pc premium on Micro Focus’s current share price, which has plummeted 87pc over the past three years. The FTSE 250 group, which provides services for business IT, never recovered from significant profit warnings in 2018 and 2019. Nasdaq-listed OpenText is one of the world’s largest software providers and is used by thousands of corporate clients. Telegraph