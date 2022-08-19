Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple admits serious security flaw for iPhones, iPads, Macs



Apple warned of serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The tech giant said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”. It said the malicious application “may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges”, which means the hacker could fully access the device. The vulnerability could also process “maliciously crafted web content” which “may lead to arbitrary code execution” on WebKit. WebKit is Apple’s browser engine used on various applications such as Safari, Mail and App Store. Telegraph

There is no easy answer as to how safe self-driving cars should be, an adviser to a new government-backed report has told the BBC. The report, from the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation, warns that it might not be enough for self-driving cars to be safer than normal cars. It says the public may have little tolerance for driverless car crashes – even if they are safer on average. It comes as the government sets out its plans for self-driving cars. No self-driving cars are currently allowed on UK roads, but the government has now said the first such vehicles could be on UK roads by 2025. BBC

Oppo is launching its ColorOS 13 update today, and has detailed the features that are on the way for its devices as they’re upgraded to its flavor of Android 13…..One of the smaller features worth calling out is a neat pixelation feature that’ll be available for screenshots in WhatsApp and Messenger chats. A new “Pixelate” option appears in the editing window, which can be tapped to automatically blur out the contact’s name and profile picture (as shown in the animation above). You can also use the tool to manually blur out the contents of messages. It could be a helpful little feature if you want to quickly share a message exchange without revealing every detail. The Verge

Tanzania has installed high-speed internet services on the slopes of Kilimanjaro, allowing anyone with a smartphone to tweet, Instagram or WhatsApp their ascent up Africa’s highest mountain. The state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation set up the broadband network on Tuesday at an altitude of 3,720 metres (12,200ft), with the country’s information minister, Nape Nnauye, calling the event historic. “Previously, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to operate without internet,” he said at the launch of the service, flanked by government officials and tourists. The Guardian

A group of campaigners, survivors and families affected by abuse on social media have written to the Tory leadership candidates to urge the next prime minister to prioritise the Online Safety Bill. Danielle Armitage is one of those who have signed the open letter addressed to the candidates. She was only 14-years-old when she was groomed while playing an online interactive game for children. The man claimed to be 16 years old, however he was in fact in his late 40s at the time. Sky News