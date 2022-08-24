Self charging EVs and public transport to space top mobility wish list of today’s kids

Share



Self-charging electric cars and public transport to space top the future mobility wish list of today’s youngsters.

Over seven in 10 children aged 6-10 (72 per cent) said self-charging electric cars were an invention they’d like to see, while over half would like a flying car (51 per cent). And almost two in 10 (17 per cent) want to go to space via public transport.

When asked about other inventions for their future tech wish list, the transport theme continued with teleportation and a flying school bus, as well as robots.

According to a poll of 1,000 children aged 6-10, 65 per cent think technology can make the world a better place, for making and building things (59 per cent) and learning (56 per cent).

Over half of their adult counterparts (51 per cent) also believe that technological developments are essential for driving progress in society.

According to the poll of 2,000 UK adults, scientific research, healthcare, business and education are all areas where people believe technology holds the key to success.

When considering the impact of technology on their day-to-day lives and its benefits, almost two thirds of Brits (62 per cent) said they recognised the role technology has played in their personal mobility.

Meanwhile, transport was also a key area for tech developments, with 23 per cent saying it would benefit from technological advances.

Clearly there is an appetite for mobility to be more sustainable, as 38 per cent of Brits said they felt tech could be deployed to improve transport and mobility’s environmental credentials.

Robotic future

Echoing their younger counterparts, when asked about the technology they were most excited about, robots, flying and autonomous cars all featured heavily for adults, while renewables and AI were also high on the agenda.

The study which explored attitudes toward future technology was commissioned by Hyundai, as the brand looks to understand how adults and children perceive mobility solutions such as electric cars and flying taxis.

Says Ashley Andrew, Managing Director Hyundai Motor UK:

“It’s clear from our research that society is eager to embrace technology on a range of levels such as helping efforts to clean up the environment and offer clean mobility solutions, ultimately driving progress in the way we travel.

“Many of us are also intrigued by the potential capacities of robotics, and how this will determine the future of technology.”

Following the findings of the OnePoll research, people were asked how they feel about welcoming technology into their lives. Nearly four in 10 adults have come to terms with the idea of interacting with robots in their daily life, and 31 per cent feel excited at the prospect.

And almost half – 47 per cent – said they believe robots to be useful, especially in the fields of scientific research, healthcare and transportation, and cited the abilities to learn, endure climate extremes and harsh terrain as important abilities.

Perhaps not surprisingly for generation alpha (children under 12), the key robot capabilities were the ability to do chores (55 per cent) and homework (47 per cent).

For social progress, adults rate robots higher than children. Almost a third of adults (32 per cent) said they’d be willing to befriend one, while only 24 per cent of children agreed.

