Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for high speed EV charging

British Garden Centres, the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group, has partnered with Osprey, one of the UK’s leading networks of electric vehicle (EV) charging, to provide high-speed EV charging for their customers.

Osprey’s rapid chargers can add 100 miles in range to an EV in between 20-30min, fitting the garden centre dwell time perfectly and allowing customers to enjoy their re-charge time in a relaxing and comfortable environment, claims British Garden Centres.

The British Garden Centre in Carmarthen, Wales, will be the first to offer an Osprey rapid charge to its customers, at a hub with 8 ultra-rapid (150kW) chargers. The Carmarthen hub will be followed by high-power hubs planned in Wimborne (Dorset), Carr Gate (Yorkshire), Braintree (Essex) and Harrow (London). A total of 11 further sites are confirmed with a mix of these larger hubs and some smaller installations depending on the size of the site and availability of power.

A family-owned and -run operation for over 40 years, British Garden Centres is reviewing its entire estate with the aim of bringing Osprey’s charging technology to all of its centres across the UK over the next few years.

Last month Osprey committed to delivering accessible and safe charging when it became the first charging network to subscribe to independent public EV charging endorsement body ChargeSafe, to inspect and rate its sites.

Says Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging:

“The British Garden Centres name is synonymous with first-class customer experience, and we’re delighted to provide safe, reliable, and accessible charging at their UK stores. We look forward to a fruitful partnership as we work together to offer EV charging at more of its centres up and down the country.”

Adds Amy Stubbs, daughter of the founder of British Garden Centres:

“We work hard to provide our customers with expert gardening knowledge, great value, the industry’s best gardening products and the highest quality of food in our restaurants.

“Partnering with Osprey allows us to build upon this further by letting our growing number of EV driving customers charge their vehicles at a time and location that is convenient for them, whilst they visit our stores.”

The 12 confirmed sites that will get EV charging are:

Carmarthen

Wimborne

Osterley

Harrow

Braintree

Wolseley

Albrighton

Carr Gate

Newton Regis

Gillberdyke

Towneley

Brigg

