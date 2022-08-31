OPPO launches Reno8 series for Europe at Paris event

Share



Chinese smart device brand OPPO today has announced the launch of the new Reno8 series in Europe. During its in-person launch event in Paris, OPPO also revealed the OPPO Pad Air, as well as new IoT products for select European markets.

Since entering Europe in 2018, OPPO has become a top-four smartphone brand in the region and globally, it claims. Since the launch of Reno series in early 2019, OPPO has shipped over 80 million Reno devices worldwide.

Says Billy Zhang, OPPO’s President of Overseas Sales and Services:

“Europe is one of our most important regions. We are currently restructuring our business operations here and expanding the region to 21 countries overall. Moving forward, OPPO will continue offering innovative products and technologies to users with a more unified product portfolio across the region.”

As part of OPPO’s European commitment, the brand also celebrated its recently announced partnership with the UEFA Champions League at the launch event in Paris.

Dual Sony Flagship Sensors

OPPO claims both the newly launched Reno8 Pro 5G and Reno8 5G employ the latest camera innovation for users to capture their best moments even in the most challenging lighting scenarios.

Both devices feature Dual Sony Flagship Sensors, including the 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor for the selfie camera, which enables users to capture clearer selfies in low light, and the 50MP IMX766 sensor in the rear for flagship-level camera performance.

Reno8 Pro 5G houses the MariSilicon X imaging NPU, enabling unrivalled videography capabilities in its class, claims OPPO. MariSilicon X enables 4K Ultra Night Video for ultra-clear, brighter, and more detailed videos at night, as well as 4K Ultra HDR Video to keep details in both highlights and shadows.

The 80W SUPERVOOC on Reno8 Pro 5G and Reno8 5G empowers users to charge the 4500 mAh battery to 50% in around 10 minutes, and to 100% in around 30 minutes. OPPO says the new Reno8 Pro 5G, which is available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colour variants, is also the thinnest Reno series handset yet at only 7.34mm thickness. It weighs 183g.

At only 179g and 7.67mm thickness, Reno8 5G is available in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black and features OPPO Glow for a stunning gradient look and fewer fingerprints.

OPPO has also launched OPPO Pad Air, the company’s first tablet available in Europe. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform, OPPO Pad Air sports a 10.36-inch 2K display with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. Weighing 440g and measuring 6.94mm thickness, the tablet is light while the 7,100 mAh battery offers over 10 hours of continuous video consumption.

At the launch event, OPPO also revealed two new IoT products for the European market: the OPPO Band2, and a new black colour of the award-winning Enco X2 true wireless earphones.

Availability:

OPPO Reno8 Pro (£599): Available from 1 st September at Currys, EE, Vodafone, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Sky, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore

September at Currys, EE, Vodafone, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Sky, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore OPPO Reno8 5G (£419): Available from 1 st September at Currys, EE, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore

September at Currys, EE, Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G (£319): Available from 1 st September at carriers including Currys, EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore

September at carriers including Currys, EE, O2, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, Very, AO and OPPO’s eStore OPPO Pad Air (£239): Available from 1 st September at Amazon and OPPO’s eStore

September at Amazon and OPPO’s eStore OPPO Band2 (£59.99): Available in November 2022 at OPPO’s eStore and Amazon

OPPO Enco X2 (£169): Available in September in Black at Carphone Warehouse, Currys, OPPO’s eStore and Amazon

Gift with Purchase

UK customers will receive an incredible gift with purchase from 1st – 28th September, when ordering either an OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G or an OPPO Reno8 5G. Gift with purchase include:

Reno8 Pro 5G : Get an OPPO Pad Air tablet, a value of £239 for free, when you order a Reno8 Pro from 1 st – 28 th September

: Get an OPPO Pad Air tablet, a value of £239 for free, when you order a Reno8 Pro from 1 – 28 September Reno8 5G: Get both the Enco Free2 wireless earbuds and an OPPO Band fitness tracker (blue or orange), a value of £128, when you order a Reno8 from 1st – 28th September

