O2 launches Switch Up to allow customers to swap mobile phones

Mobile phone operator O2, now part of Virgin Media O2, is to allow some new and existing customers to switch their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract.

From Thursday, the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.

It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 claims, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their existing contract.

Through O2 Switch Up, the phone being swapped will be checked to ensure it meets the required condition criteria and a new handset and Plus Plan or Custom Plan will be activated to complete the switch, with no need for customers to pay off the remainder of their previous plan.

The handset that is traded in will be refurbished and resold as a ‘Like New’ device for somebody else to enjoy, helping to avoid e-waste and increase O2’s ‘Like New’ offering, the company claims. To date, O2 has refurbished and reused over 3.5m devices through O2 Recycle, helping to extend the life cycle of devices for customers looking to buy second-hand.

Says Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“We’re ripping up the rule book and giving our customers even more freedom and flexibility so that they’re in control. O2 Switch Up gives our customers the power to decide what phone they have and when they have it, all on their terms and with the peace of mind that their previous phone won’t go to waste.

“With a whole host of exciting new phones set to be released in the coming months we can’t wait to see our customers start switching and getting the most from their new handsets.”



Separately, O2 has today launched the O2 Roam Freely Lounge – the network’s new airport lounge – at Gatwick’s North Terminal to mark O2 being the only major network provider to not bring back EU roaming fees.

The launch comes as new research from O2 reveals that over half (54%) of travellers fear their flights will be cancelled as travel turmoil continues this summer.

To get O2 Switch Up, customers can head in store, go online at www.o2.co.uk/shop or call 0808 002 0202 to take out or upgrade to a new Plus Plan or any other Custom Plan.

