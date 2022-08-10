O2 airport lounge for customers now open at Gatwick North

Share

O2 has announced the opening of the O2 Roam Freely Lounge, a new airport lounge at Gatwick North which will be completely complimentary to all O2 and Virgin Media customers and up to three guests.

Open everyday from 6am to 3pm until October, visitors will be able to help themselves to free drinks, snacks and charging stations with a Disney+ room for the family to enjoy as well.

In addition, O2 has partnered with Holiday Extras to offer customers three months of hassle-free holiday savings via Priority, including discounts of up to 35% off airport parking and 15% off car hire, travel insurance, airport transfers and airport hotels.

The launch comes as new research from O2 reveals that over half (54%) of travellers fear their flights will be cancelled as travel turmoil continues this summer. With one-fifth of flights delayed in just the first three months of the year and this figure rising to a third in April, the new lounge will give O2 and Virgin Media customers, and those travelling with them, a completely complimentary safe haven to kick off their holiday, claims O2.

Open from now until October, the lounge offers drinks and snacks alongside comfortable seating so customers can start their holiday in style before even boarding the plane. For those travelling for business, there are also plenty of workspaces to send some last-minute emails over the superfast free Wi-Fi.

Customers can use the Disney+ room with movies for everyone to enjoy and turn any delays into a world of entertainment. For those who want to keep streaming beyond the lounge, O2 also offers new and upgrading customers six months of Disney+ on O2.

Priority members across Virgin Media and O2 need to book their slot in the new lounge through the Priority app, and can take an adult and up to six children under 16 in with them as guests.

For those not travelling from Gatwick or worried about their outbound flight being delayed, O2 is offering free lounge access for Priority members and up to three travel companions at airports globally with SmartDelay.

Says Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“We know there are a lot of stresses and costs that come with going abroad, especially at the moment, so we want to help our customers get back to what a holiday is really about – fun and relaxation. They shouldn’t have to wait until they land to start that holiday feeling and that’s why we’ve opened the O2 Roam Freely Lounge.

“Whether they’re travelling alone, with friends or as an extended family group, they can come to the lounge, unwind, have a drink and enjoy a range of entertainment for all ages.”

Visit https://www.o2.co.uk/for more information.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...